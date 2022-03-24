Breaking: Peter Obi Joins Presidential Race, Promises to Lift Country from Poverty

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A former Governor of Anambra State and vice-presidential candidate on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election, Mr.Peter Obi, has joined the 2023 presidential race.

Obi declared his intention to run for the presidency at the Anambra State Government House, during a meeting with traditional rulers of the state.

The former banker said he has decided to declare his intention to run for president on the platform of the PDP, while also calling for prayers and support from the monarchs.

He said: “I am talking to the traditional rulers because if somebody begins any journey, he must first tell his fathers. I am telling you as my fathers that I am coming out to contest the position of the president of Nigeria.

“If I am voted as the president, I will secure Nigerian, create jobs for the teeming youths of the country and pull Nigeria out of poverty.

“Everything I have done regarding resources, I have manage them proudly. I want to move this country forward. I’m a Nigerian, I believe in one united Nigeria, and I want it secured.

“I am not just aspiring for political position but to serve and move the country forward. I have all it takes to be president and move the country forward.

“You know me and you know how Nigeria is today. In 2019, I went with Atiku as the vice-presidential candidate but today I want to come out on my own.

“I just came to seek your blessing as traditional rulers of the state. I am here to tell you as my own fathers that I am aspiring for the president of Nigeria.”

