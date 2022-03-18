UK Snack Brand Announces Entry into Nigeria

UK premium snack retailer, Chika’s Foods has announced plans to commence business operations in Nigeria. This will mark the organization’s expansion into the African snack market and the first of many market entries to come. The company, which is registered as Chika’s Wholefoods Africa Limited (CWAL) in an official document stated that it aims to introduce high quality production standards and make premium snacking experience available to low income groups across the continent, starting with Lagos Nigeria.

Group CEO, Chika’s Foods, Chika Russell said, “Our story is incomplete without our Nigerian heritage and so we have come home to serve premium snacks to Nigerians and to bring standards to the African snack industry. We strongly believe that snacks which taste good and is produced to the highest quality standards should be available to everyone, regardless of income class. That’s our goal for coming back home to Nigeria. We are a conscientious brand using good ingredients (none of the bad stuff), known for our good ethos and backing good causes. We want everyone to eat only the good.”

Nigerian by birth, Mrs. Russell left her birth country at age 6 to the UK. As an adult in the UK, she realized a huge under representation of African food in the snacks market – snacks which were the delight of her childhood. And with a deep breath, she left the world of finance to share her passion for African inspired foods. Chika’s the brand was born.

In 2015, Chika’s began retailing African inspired snacks to the UK. In the same year, the brand appeared on Dragon’s Den UK where five investors vied to fund the business. Eventually, Chika Russell went at it alone drawing the attention of even bigger investors to the company. In 2022, the brand announced its entry into the Nigerian snacks market, an expansion from its previous UK frontiers, starting with three exciting flavours – Chika’s Yummy! Easy Cheesy, Chicken Chop and Fire Grill – all of which will soon be available in key trade channels in Lagos.

