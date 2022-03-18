Sen Okonkwo Loses Brother-Inlaw Chief Benson, Funeral for April 23

Sen Annie Okonkwo has lost his brother-inlaw Chief Benson Eziamaka Onwuamaegbu.

Chief Benson Eziamaka Onwuamaegbu who is fondly called “Man Ben” who died at the age of 60 years will paid rest on April 23 at his country home Oba in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

According to a press release by the Special Adviser to the senator, it is sad to believe that Man Ben is no more.

The senator prayed that the soul of Chief Benson Eziamaka Onwuamaegbu popular known as Nwachinemelu have eternal rest and also urged the entire family of late Nze Sir Gilbert Onwuamaegbu to take solace in God over the loss especially his lovely wife Lady Chinyere Okonkwo.

The funeral will kickstart with a wake keep on April 22 while the funeral service will take place at ST John’s Anglican Church Isu Umuonyenora, Oba in Idemili South LGA, Anambra State by 11am after which interment will follow at 1pm.

However, there will be an outing service at the same ST John’s Anglican Church Isu Umuonyenora, Oba.

