Police Arrest Suspected Ritualist in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State Police Command, yesterday, arrested a suspected ritualist who appeared to be mentally unbalanced for alleged possession of school uniforms, note books, text books and monies of different denominations totaling N166,700

Also, in the process of her arrest, a man in a black SUV Jeep found with the suspect zoomed off immediately he noticed the presence of the police.

In a statement issued in Ilorin and signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Ajayi Okasanmi, said that the suspect was apprehended by men of the police

from Kulende Divisional Police Station in conjunction with members of the community.

The statement said: “Intelligence available to the command prompted the surveillance mounted around the area, which was the base of suspected ritualists that led to her arrest yesterday.

“In the process of her arrest, a man in a black SUV Jeep found with the suspect zoomed off immediately he noticed the presence of the police. Efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing man.

“In course of the arrest, school uniforms, note books, text books and monies of different denominations totalling one hundred and sixty-six thousand and seven hundred naira (N166,700) was found in her possession.

“The suspect stated that the man met with her as at the time of the arrest came to have sex with her and to give her water.”

The PPRO, however, said: “The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Tuesday Assayomo has ordered a discreet investigation into the matter, while also directing that the suspect be taken to the hospital to ascertain the condition of her mental health.

