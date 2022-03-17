Modele Sarafa-Yusuf, Our Sports Girl, Who Would be Governor

By Tayo Balogun

I do hope our would-be Governor will allow me to breach protocols and address her as I have always done these past several years I have known her. In anticipation of her positive response, I will address our Governor to be as I have always done- Modele or MSY. Of course, this will change when she does become Governor of Ogun State. Some weeks ago which seems like several months ago, Modele shocked Nigerians when she decided ‘to throw her hat into the ring’ and contest to be the Governor of Ogun State. I was particularly shocked because though I know she has always had strong political views she never once gave the impression she would join the fray and contest for a political office.

‘Egbon’ (was what I graduated to after our NTA days when she would usually call me by my first name. Sometimes when she wanted to be mischievous she would call me Daddy Folake or Daddy Mobola), “I want to run for the office of Governor Ogun State” was how she put it. I was of course, incredulous. Governor? Ogun State? My mind raced back to when former Green Eagles Captain, Segun Odegbami, wanted to run for the same office, almost five years ago. What was she getting herself into? Somehow, I managed to ask if she was certain she was aware of how dirty, grimy and dangerous swimming in the murky water of partisan politics could be. Her answer in the affirmative was not going to assuage my worries. But today, I am not going to bore you with apprehension. Rather, I would like us to examine the prospect of a Modele Sarafa Yusuf candidacy. Do I think the name recognition sports provided for her would be enough to help her clinch the support she requires to be the APC governorship candidate for Ogun State? Does Modele have what it takes to survive the landmines built into partisan political contests?

One of the qualities MSY has is her ability to throw everything she knows or has into achieving a set goal. I got to know her when she was assigned to me during her NYSC year which she served at NTA Ibadan. At that time, I have just been put in charge of the Sports Unit of the TV station. My charge was to bring sportscasting back to the height it was under Fabio Lanipekun who had just been transferred to Lagos. I assembled a good team and soon after we were making good progress. Together with Feyi Ogunduyile, Wilson Olabamiji, Peter Uzamere we were soon on the right track. Then BCOS came on board and started a tough war for the attention of viewers. Everything I introduced they also started doing. That was when Modele came along. As soon as I saw her, I knew I had all I need to knock off our competitor. Without having any interest whatsoever in sports, she soon became the first female sportscaster in Africa. She learnt everything there was to learn. She became the face of sports and unsurprisingly, won the ‘Best Corper’ Award for Oyo State.

Modele is a strong woman, the type you will wish to have in your team. I have seen her fight unceasingly for her rights and what she believes in taking up challenges that could scare off many.

Would MSY be able to secure the APC ticket for Ogun State? Would she then go on to be the First Female Governor in Ogun State? Because I know her so intimately, I am inclined to answer in the affirmative. In an era when we put forward our third eleven, choosing Modele would be like selecting one of the best we possibly could.

I have known her for more than 30 years during which time I have seen her weather many storms successfully. She is like a younger sister and all my children who are now parents in their rights refer to her as ‘Aunty Modele’. Her worldview has been moderated by all that is noble and just. I have little doubt she would make an extraordinary Governor. And maybe under her, Ogun State would become the Mecca for Sports in our country.

