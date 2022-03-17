In Letter to Bagudu, Buhari Directs Return to Status Quo Ante in APC

•I hold no grudge against anyone, declares Yobe governor

•President says Buni be allowed to conclude convention plans

• Warns govs to cease fire, stop further acts that can divide party

•CECPC cancels NEC meeting scheduled for today

Deji Elumoye and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, broke his silence over the crisis rocking the national leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and directed immediate return to status quo ante of Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party which is headed by Mai Mala Buni.

Buhari, who gave this instruction in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, also warned governors of the party to cease fire and stop further acts capable of dividing the party.

This is as Buni has welcomed Buhari’s intervention as the father of the nation and promised to work with all stakeholders, including governors whom he described as his colleagues with whom he shares same goals of a united party with internal democracy.

The Yobe governor, who spoke exclusively to THISDAY as he headed to Abuja, declared that, “I hold no grudges against anyone”, and went on to cancel the emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party earlier fixed for today.

Buhari, in a two-page letter dated March 16, 2022, personally signed and addressed to Bagudu, intervened with straight and strict instructions in the uncertainties currently rocking the APC.

According to the president, the multiplicity of cases currently rocking the party has the prospect of invalidating the activities and actions of the party by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the letter, which was also copied to the CECPC, the acting CECPC Chairman, Governor Sani Bello of Niger State, the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) as well as the Inspector General of Police, the president said the intervention had become necessary since the party could not change the leadership of the CECPC without infringing on the time limit set by INEC, and the fact that the current uncertainties and controversies “pose a real threat to the party.”

He, therefore, directed that the issue of the leadership of the CECPC) should immediately returned to status quo ante.

The president also asked all members of the Governors’ Forum and their followers to desist from any behaviour or utterances that would likely lead to disunity in the ranks of the party, and ultimately jeorpadise the transition to the convention.

According to him, the Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee, should accordingly be allowed to proceed with all necessary preparations to hold the convention as planned, unfailingly on 26th March, 2022.

The two-page letter, conveyed in the president’s official letterhead, read:

“As you are, no doubt aware, the All Progressives Congress, APC, is currently facing a litany of controversies and some level of uncertainties that may ultimately question its status and affect the status and feasibility of its proposed National Convention.

“In addition, it has come to my attention that, because of recent events, the APC is faced with a multiplicity of court cases pending against it in various courts across the country. As a result of this, the party faces the possibility and prospect of the invalidation of all its activities and actions by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Furthermore, the party has demonstrated its inability to proceed with the issue of effecting change in the leadership of its Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee (CECC), in a way that is inclusive, legal and respectful of the time limit set and required for giving the INEC sufficient notice of the time and venue for holding its convention.

“No doubt, these controversies and uncertainties, as enumerated above, pose a real threat to the party; and may lead to a possible nonrecognition of its activities, elections and the probable invalidation of all its other actions by INEC. This may ultimately even lead its implosion and non-existence.

“There is, therefore, an urgent need for the party to, as much as possible, avoid all controversies, litigations and all other necessary distractions and quickly get its acts together.

“In view of the foregoing, therefore, I would like now to direct as follows:

“First, the issue of the leadership of the Caretaker Extra Ordinary Convention Committee (CECC), should immediately return to status quo ante;

“Second, all members of the Governors’ Forum and their followers should desist from any behaviour or utterance that will likely lead to disunity in the ranks of the party, and ultimately jeopardise the transition to the convention;

“Third, the Mai Mala Buni-led CECC should, accordingly, be allowed to proceed with all necessary preparations to hold the convention as planned — unfailingly, on 26th March, 2022.

Thank you very much.”

Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement, yesterday, further reaffirmed the position of the president.

Meanwhile, Buni, while speaking on the situation in the party, said as a large political party, there was bound to be disagreement, but that members must rise above personal interests for national interest to work together, adding that the zoning arrangement reached still stood and that he was returning to ensure a smooth and well-planned convention.

“I’m happy that since I travelled out, everything is going on well in the party under the leadership of my good brother, HE Governor Habu of Niger State,” apparently referring the Abubakar Sani Bello by nick name.

He, however, moved swiftly to reassert his leadership over the affairs of the party.

In a terse statement, the National Secretary of the CECPC, whose fate had been unclear since the crisis, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, announced the cancellation of “Purported APC NEC Meeting” scheduled to hold today by Bello.

“As directed by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe State, H.E. Mai Mala Buni, a purported emergency meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), slated for Thursday, March 17, 2022 is hereby cancelled,” the statement stated.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

