GEN Nigeria, Tripoint Travel Launch GEC+ Africa Regional CompetitionCommunity

The Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) Nigeria, in partnership with Tripoint Travel Limited and the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC), Pan-Atlantic University, has concluded the Nigerian leg of the GEC+ Africa Regional Pitch Competition.

The event, held in Lagos, featured 10 innovative entrepreneurs pitching their businesses, with the top three selected to represent Nigeria at GEC+ Africa in Cape Town, South Africa, later this year under the theme, “Connecting Africa.”

The regional pitch competition forms part of GEN Nigeria’s lead-up activities to the Global Entrepreneurship Congress (GEC+ Africa), scheduled for September 2026 in Cape Town. The initiative is designed to connect Nigerian founders with investors, policymakers, Entrepreneur Support Organisations (ESOs), and fellow entrepreneurs from across the continent.

Speaking at the event, Executive Head of 22 On Sloane and Co-Chair of GEN Africa, Mr. Kizito Okechukwu, described GEC+ Africa as a pan-African platform aimed at strengthening entrepreneurship ecosystems across the continent.

“GEC+ Africa brings together entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and support organisations from across the continent. The objective is to create stronger connections that enable businesses to scale, investors to discover new opportunities, and policymakers to learn from successful initiatives across Africa.”

He added that the broader goal is to strengthen collaboration among African countries and create more opportunities for startups and SMEs to grow beyond their local markets.

Also speaking at the event, Executive Director, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Bank of Industry (BOI), Mr. Oluwatoyin Ahmed Edu, noted that the initiative aligns with the bank’s mandate to support enterprise development and economic growth.

“MSMEs are the backbone of every economy. At the Bank of Industry, our core focus is supporting entrepreneurs through financing, advisory services, ecosystem development, and capacity building. Wherever MSMEs are being empowered, BOI will always be a willing partner,” he said.

He further emphasised the importance of greater intra-African collaboration, noting that stronger economic integration would help businesses access larger markets, retain value within the continent, and accelerate development.

Managing Director of GEN Nigeria, Dr. Olawale Anifowose, said the competition is part of a broader effort to create international opportunities for Nigerian entrepreneurs.

“GEN Nigeria, working closely with the Enterprise Development Centre, Bank of Industry, Tripoint Travel, and other ecosystem partners, remains committed to helping Nigerian entrepreneurs access global markets, strategic partnerships, and investment opportunities.”

He recalled that previous editions of the GEC enabled Nigerian SMEs to participate in international exhibitions and connect with new markets, adding that this year’s GEC+ Africa platform would provide similar opportunities for founders seeking continental expansion.

At the Lagos event, 10 entrepreneurs presented their businesses before a panel of judges and ecosystem stakeholders. The top three startups will now represent Nigeria in Cape Town, where they will compete alongside leading ventures from across Africa, engage with investors, and participate in high-level policy and capacity-building sessions.

According to the organisers, the selection process focused on innovation, scalability, market traction, and the potential to create jobs and drive intra-African trade.

As the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) continues to expand opportunities across the continent, stakeholders noted that stronger regional linkages are essential for African businesses seeking to scale beyond national borders. GEC+ Africa is expected to provide a platform that connects entrepreneurs, investors, ESOs, and policymakers while showcasing Africa’s growing innovation ecosystem to global audiences.