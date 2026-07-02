Forvis Mazars, FNCCI Host CFO Luncheon on AfCFTA, Cross-Border Investment in Lagos

A leading global professional services firm, Forvis Mazars, in collaboration with the Franco-Nigerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), convened top finance executives, policymakers, and industry experts Tuesday for the sixth annual CFO Luncheon Series to deliberate on cross-border growth strategies across the continent.

The high-level event, themed “Trade Policy, AfCFTA and the C-Suite’s Growth Agenda,” centered on how the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is shifting corporate finance paradigms, restructuring supply chains, and opening new avenues for regional investment.

Opening the event, Laurent Favier, the Consul General of France in Lagos, pointed to the rapidly shifting dynamics of global commerce. Favier emphasized that the AfCFTA represents a historic gateway for businesses to deepen regional integration and spark long-term, sustainable economic growth.

Delivering his special address, Uhabia Ojike, Country Leader of Forvis Mazars in Nigeria, highlighted the realities facing businesses in today’s rapidly evolving economic landscape, characterised by currency pressures, fiscal reforms, regulatory shifts and changing global trade patterns. Despite these challenges, he pointed to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a catalyst for expanded regional trade, increased cross-border collaboration and long-term economic growth.

He underscored the need for organisations to move beyond merely reacting to change, urging leaders to build agile and resilient businesses capable of adapting to uncertainty while capitalising on new opportunities.

John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu, Special Adviser to the President on Industry, Trade and Investment, delivered the keynote address, urging corporate leaders and policymakers to actively build economic shock absorption into their operational models. He stressed that domestic value creation and robust industrial linkages are imperative for maximizing Nigeria’s competitive edge under the continental free trade framework.

According to Uwajumogu, achieving sustainable economic growth rests on four critical pillars: institutional capacity, infrastructure and logistics, public-private governance, and the knowledge economy. However, he noted that the C-suite must navigate lingering friction points to scale successfully, specifically highlighting the challenges of securing large-scale investment, maintaining a predictable business environment, and modernizing aging trade infrastructure.

Despite these hurdles, Uwajumogu highlighted massive investment potential ripe for the taking in Africa’s energy, finance, and infrastructure sectors. He reminded attendees that Nigeria offers a powerhouse market of roughly 244 million people, alongside preferential regional access through the AfCFTA, dedicated co-investment platforms, and a federal commitment to regulatory reform continuity.

Moving from macro policy to practical execution, the luncheon featured an interactive panel discussion unpacking the operational realities of expanding across diverse African markets.

The panel brought together prominent industry voices, including Ugodre Obi-Chukwu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nairametrics.; Olawale Rotimi Opeyemi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of JR Farms Ltd.; Osamudiame Adams, Partner at Forvis Mazars; and Peter Nwofia, Tax Partner at Forvis Mazars.

The session was moderated by Obianuju Irechukwu, Audit and Assurance Manager at Forvis Mazars, who steered the debate through complex issues surrounding cross-border taxation, regional financing structures, and the evolving role of Chief Financial Officers as strategic drivers of corporate expansion.

Uhabia Ojike noted that the CFO Luncheon Series has evolved into a leading platform for finance leaders to exchange insights, build strategic partnerships and identify practical solutions to business challenges. The firm reaffirmed its commitment to advancing innovation, regional integration and sustainable economic development across Africa.