DiamondHeart Opens Nominations for 2026 Humanitarian Service Awards

DiamondHeart Initiatives Ltd/GTE has opened nominations for the 2026 Humanitarian Service Diamond Awards, an annual platform established to recognise individuals and organisations making significant contributions to humanitarian service, philanthropy and transformational leadership in Nigeria and beyond.

According to a statement signed by the Executive Director of DiamondHeart Initiatives, Comrade Ikechukwu Norbert, the awards are organised to commemorate World Humanitarian Day, observed annually on August 19, and are designed to honour exceptional individuals and organisations whose selfless commitment to humanity has transformed lives, strengthened communities and inspired hope.

The 2026 edition is themed “Diamonds of Humanity: Celebrating the Power of Service and Transformational Leadership,” with the sub-theme, “2027: Inspiring Citizens to Elect Leaders of Character, Service, and Transformational Vision.”

The organisers said keynote presentations would be delivered by , former Vice-Chancellor of and Vice President of the , as well as , Secretary-General of the .

According to the organisers, the speakers will examine humanitarian leadership, ethical governance, nation-building, diplomacy and the importance of electing leaders with integrity, competence and a proven commitment to service.

The statement noted that the 2026 sub-theme comes at a critical period in Nigeria’s democratic journey, encouraging citizens to prioritise integrity, compassion, accountability and visionary leadership ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The awards will recognise outstanding individuals, public office holders, institutions and organisations whose work has made measurable impact in humanitarian service, healthcare, education, youth empowerment, peacebuilding, climate action, food security, social justice, media advocacy, corporate social responsibility, innovation and sustainable development.

Nominations, which opened on June 8, 2026, will close on July 12, 2026. The organisers said both self-nominations and third-party nominations would be accepted.

Speaking on the initiative, Norbert described the awards as more than a recognition programme.

“The Humanitarian Service Diamond Awards is more than an awards ceremony. It is a national platform for celebrating compassion, integrity, sacrifice and transformational leadership. As Nigeria prepares for another electoral cycle, we must continue to encourage citizens to support leaders whose lives already reflect service to humanity. Leadership should never be defined merely by ambition, but by character, compassion, competence and a proven commitment to improving lives,” he said.

The awards are open to humanitarian leaders, philanthropists, public office holders, development partners, donor agencies, non-governmental organisations, civil society organisations, educational and healthcare institutions, corporate organisations, media professionals, content creators, youth leaders, faith-based organisations and other individuals making outstanding contributions to humanity.

The award ceremony is scheduled to hold in and is expected to attract diplomats, government officials, traditional and religious leaders, development partners, corporate executives, media practitioners, civil society actors and other stakeholders.

According to the organisers, the event will also provide opportunities for networking, collaboration, knowledge sharing, policy dialogue and strategic partnerships aimed at advancing humanitarian service, ethical leadership and sustainable development across Africa.

DiamondHeart Initiatives called on government institutions, corporate organisations, development partners, civil society organisations, professional bodies, educational institutions, faith-based organisations, community leaders and members of the public to nominate deserving individuals and organisations whose work demonstrates integrity, innovation, excellence and measurable social impact. Interested individuals and organisations can submit nominations through the organisation’s official nomination portal: www.diamondheartinitiatives.org/nominate or by email at admin@diamondheartinitiatives.org