Evercare Hospital Marks First Anniversary with Milestone Achievements

Vanessa Obioha

Recently, health care practitioners convened at The Civic Centre, Lagos, to mark the first anniversary of the Evercare Hospital, Lekki, following a series of milestone achievements it has scored since its launch.

Established in Lagos on March 11, 2021, the healthcare facility, which is fitted with a 165-bed, boasts of delivering cutting edge services across core medical and surgical subspecialties. So far, the lone unit has been able to perform close to 700 surgeries, which includes advanced laparoscopic paediatric surgery, open-heart surgery, and spine surgery.

Receiving praise from various keynote speakers for its achievements, the hospital was also lauded by the Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, Dr Akin Abayomi for its concerted effort in reversing the brain drain of indigenous doctors.

Marrying best international practices with local talents, Executive Director, Evercare Hospital, Temi Awogboro explained the need to attract the best talents from both the diaspora and locally.

“We felt that with a combination of the infrastructure, the equipment, and focus on the quality outcome, we can start to re-divert some of the doctors that have left Nigeria back to Nigeria,” she said.

“We recently signed an agreement with a group of Nigerian diaspora doctors in the UK, and part of that is about coming back to train, as well as bringing their skills back home. Furthermore, essentially, we want to increase the pipeline of talents coming into the system through a partnership with medical and nursing schools here.”

Being a part of a global platform that comprises over 30 hospitals spread across five markets that include India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Kenya, Awogboro hopes to increase momentum to hit new milestones in the Nigerian medical space in the coming years.

