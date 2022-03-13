Sixth Batch of 301 Nigerian Evacuees Arrives from Ukraine





Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The sixth batch of 301 Nigerians fleeing from the war-torn Ukraine arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, yesterday evening.



Airport authorities and officials were at the airport to receive the evacuees.

The returnees, mostly students stranded in Sumy for weeks, arrived the country aboard Azman Air.



The students had for the past one week flogged the social media with appeal to Nigerian government to evacuate them from Sumy, which was surrounded by the Russian soldiers.

The flight, according to reports, left Hungary around 3p.m.



The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, in an earlier tweet, had announced the evacuation and applauded the efforts of the Nigerian Mission in Hungary, Poland and Romania.



The fifth batch of Nigerian evacuees had arrived early Friday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

They arrived on a plane owned by Air Peace, one of the airlines billed to airlift Nigerians returning from Ukraine.

They were airlifted from Poland where they had fled following the war in Ukraine.



A total of 123 Nigerians were evacuated on the fifth flight, according to the federal government.



The evacuees, according to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), also got free SIM cards loaded with airtime to allow them reach their family members courtesy of a partnership between NiDCOM and MTN.

The evacuees also received $100 for transportation as did the batches that arrived before them.

