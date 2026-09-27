Zinox, Konga Roll Out Discount Scheme for Serving, Retired Military Personnel

Zinox Group, Africa’s foremost integrated technology conglomerate, and its e-commerce subsidiary, Konga, have partnered with the Defence Headquarters to launch the Defence Discount Scheme (DDS), a landmark demonstration of corporate patriotism and commitment to national service. The technology-enabled initiative is designed to support the welfare of serving and retired personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces by giving them access to a wide range of products at discounted rates through Konga’s online platform.

The scheme, set to go live on October 1, 2026, was established as part of broader efforts to introduce innovative welfare solutions that directly benefit military personnel and their families. The platform has been seamlessly integrated with the Defence Headquarters for authentication and verification purposes, ensuring that only eligible personnel can access the exclusive discounts.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Dr. George Akume, the special guest of honour, lent weight to the initiative’s importance in his keynote address, describing it as a welcome contribution to the Federal Government’s comprehensive welfare framework. The SGF particularly commended the project’s innovative nature, which leverages digital technology with Zinox Group through the Konga platform, stating that it shows how technology and strategic partnerships can deliver practical benefits to citizens. He went on to praise Zinox Technologies for decades of impact and commitment to technological growth in the nation.

In a goodwill remark delivered on behalf of the Chairman of Zinox Group, Chief Leo Stan Ekeh, Mr. Reginald Obiakor, General Manager, Business Development, appreciated the impact of the men of the armed forces and their invaluable contribution to national security and expressed the Group’s pride in being a partner in this noble cause. He reiterated Zinox Group’s unwavering commitment to supporting initiatives that leverage technology and strategic partnerships to deliver practical solutions that improve the welfare of military personnel.

The launch event brought together the nation’s most senior military leadership. The Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke; and Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, attended, along with other senior principal officers of the Armed Forces. Also present were representatives of Zinox Technologies Ltd and Konga, including Onochie Eche-Chukwuma, Vice President, Commercial Planning, and Mr. Kingsley Asonye, Head, Enterprise Solutions.

A live demonstration of the online discount scheme was conducted during the event, providing a step-by-step overview of how serving military personnel would access and utilize the platform through Konga.

This latest initiative is yet another testament to Zinox Group and Konga’s enduring legacy of leveraging technology to transform lives and democratize access to essential goods and services across Nigeria. For about three decades, Zinox Group has led Nigeria’s digital revolution, and its impact extends far beyond the boardroom.

One of its initiatives is Computerise Nigeria, a visionary campaign that sought to put affordable, quality computers in the hands of millions of Nigerians. Through this initiative, Zinox partnered with various state governments, educational institutions, and private organizations to provide subsidized computers to students, teachers, civil servants, and small business owners, bridging the digital divide and empowering a generation with the tools of the digital age.

Since Zinox Group acquired Konga in 2018, it has evolved into Africa’s first true omnichannel platform, combining digital retail with a physical presence. Through its various subsidiaries, the company has consistently delivered innovative solutions that make life easier for millions of Nigerians. From secure payment systems to reliable last-mile delivery, Konga has become a trusted partner in the daily lives of consumers and businesses alike.

The Defence Discount Scheme is a natural extension of this legacy. By integrating Konga’s robust e-commerce infrastructure with the Defence Headquarters’ verification systems, Zinox and Konga are once again demonstrating that technology, when deployed purposefully, can be a powerful tool for social good.