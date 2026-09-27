Fidelity Bank Headlines Beauty in The Motherland Showcase for 3rd Consecutive Year

Leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc, has been announced as the lead sponsor of Beauty in the Motherland 2026, reaffirming its commitment to supporting small businesses, female entrepreneurs and the continued growth of Nigeria’s beauty industry.

The event will hold from Monday, 5 to Wednesday, 7 October 2026, at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. It will bring together beauty entrepreneurs, established brands, retailers, investors, distributors and industry professionals for three days of exhibitions, product showcases, business conversations and networking.

Other highlights include a business pitch, a nail art competition, awards and opportunities for participating businesses to connect with prospective customers, partners and investors.

Speaking on the sponsorship, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, described Nigeria’s beauty industry as a vibrant and expanding market with significant opportunities for entrepreneurs.

“Nigeria’s beauty and personal care industry is a vibrant and expanding market, driven by a young population and increasing demand for skincare, haircare, fragrances, cosmetics and grooming products. It presents significant opportunities for entrepreneurs across manufacturing, wholesale, retail and professional services; with Industry estimates placing the size of the market at around 1.3 billion dollars in 2026, with further growth projected over the coming years.

“Beauty in the Motherland gives entrepreneurs a credible platform to showcase their products, build valuable connections and access new markets. Our sponsorship reflects Fidelity Bank’s commitment to helping small businesses translate their potential into sustainable growth,” Onyeali-Ikpe said.

Fidelity Bank has supported previous editions of Beauty in the Motherland, contributing to the development of a platform that promotes African creativity, enterprise and innovation.

According to Onyeali-Ikpe, the Bank’s continued involvement is informed by the value the event delivers to participating businesses.

“We have seen the visibility, connections and commercial opportunities that previous editions of Beauty in the Motherland created for participating businesses. Returning as lead sponsor enables us to deepen this impact and connect more entrepreneurs with the customers, partners, distributors and investors they need to scale.

“At Fidelity Bank, our support for SMEs extends beyond financing. We provide capacity building, business advisory services, digital solutions and market access opportunities that help entrepreneurs build more structured, competitive and sustainable businesses,” she added.

Fidelity Bank supports entrepreneurs through initiatives such as the Fidelity SME Hub, the Fidelity Quarterly Business Forum and its SME masterclasses. The Bank also offers tailored financing solutions and supports women led businesses through HerFidelity and FundHer.

Ranked among the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank Plc is a full-fledged Commercial Deposit Money Bank serving over 10 million customers through digital banking channels, its 255 business offices in Nigeria and United Kingdom subsidiary, FidBank UK Limited.

The Bank is a recipient of multiple local and international awards, including the 2025 Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) Innovation Award for MSME support; Best Retail and SME Bank Award from Independent Newspapers; Best Bank for Export & Trade Finance and Most Innovative Bank of the Year at the 2025 BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards; and Nigeria’s Best Private Bank at the 2025 Euromoney Awards. The Bank also received the inaugural Most Improved Commercial Bank of the Year award by Nairametrics, the SME Bank of the Year award by NewsDirect, and the Straight-Through Processing (STP) Excellence Award by Citi Group, in addition to recognition by Global Brands Magazine for Excellence in Community Empowerment.