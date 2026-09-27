UNGA81: Youth Boom is Not Automatic Growth, Experts Say At Africa Breakfast Convos

A clear message emerged from the World Trade Center in New York City on Friday, September 25, 2026, where global business figures gathered for the fourth edition of the Africa Breakfast Conversations (ABC) on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81).

Addressing a critical panel on where Africa’s next decade of opportunity lies, Director of Global Marketing, Communications and External Affairs at The King’s Trust International, Yasamin Alttahir, delivered a reality check regarding Africa’s demographic trajectory.

Challenging the popular assumption that a swelling youth population naturally guarantees economic prosperity, Alttahir cautioned delegates against relying on passive optimism.

“One thing that can be a little bit of fantasy when we talk about young people in Africa is that demography alone is not growth; having a whole lot of young people is not going to result in growth,” Alttahir stated, underscoring that without intentional systems, capital access, and cross-border alignment, a youth boom can quickly turn into an economic strain.

Alttahir’s warning directly echoes alarming economic metrics across the continent.

Although sub-Saharan Africa boasts the youngest population globally, with over 60% under age 25, the regional labour market struggles to keep pace.

According to recent labour and development data, roughly 10 to 12 million young Africans enter the workforce every year, yet fewer than 3 million formal wage-paying jobs are created annually.

This widening gap leaves tens of millions underemployed or operating within vulnerable informal sectors, reinforcing Alttahir’s premise that sheer numbers do not yield automatic value without targeted economic pathways.

The panel, moderated by the Managing Director for Africa at Allison Worldwide, Claudine Moore, brought together diverse perspectives across finance, public policy, and private investment.

Joining Alttahir on stage were the Director of Citi’s Public Sector Group for Africa, Hackim Abdul, and the Chairman of Blackcod Group and Group Director of Odu’a Investment Company Limited, Otunba Bimbola Ashiru.

The conversation concluded with a call for structural overhaul, shifting the focus from short-term youth empowerment programmes to capacity-building partnerships that outlive external funding.

As Africa navigates the evolution of transatlantic trade and global market shifts, the Consensus at ABC 2026 was clear, turning Africa’s demographic scale into an undisputed economic powerhouse will require policy unification, institutional safeguarding, and an aggressive expansion of real economic opportunities across all borders.