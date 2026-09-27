DHQ: Military Rescued 60 Kidnapped Victims, Arrested 44 Suspects During Operations Nationwide

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has stated that the troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) rescued more than 60 kidnapped victims and arrested 44 suspects during operations nationwide.

The Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj. Gen. Michael Onoja, disclosed this yesterday, while briefing defence correspondents on operations carried out between September 18 and 24.

Onoja said the operations were conducted against terrorism, kidnapping, arms trafficking, oil theft and other security threats across the country.

Giving a breakdown of the operations, he said that a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jet disrupted the movement of terrorists conveying a large number of kidnapped victims around Bazama, Sakaba Local Government Area (LGA) of Kebbi State.

According to him, the manoeuvres forced the terrorists to abandon their captives, enabling more than 60 kidnapped victims to escape.

He also said that ground troops rescued several victims in separate operations across Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara states.

According to him, those rescued include 17 victims along the Isa-Kwanar Isa axis in Sokoto and seven university students along the Daye-Malumfashi Road in Katsina.

“Troops also rescued five victims, including the Executive Chairman of the Bungudu LGA of Zamfara, from terrorist captivity at Sekpore village in Kaura Namoda.”

Onoja added that in the North-east, troops intercepted 44 terrorist family members, comprising 13 women and 31 children, at Konduga in the Bama LGA of Borno State.

He said that the victims had escaped from terrorist camps amid clashes between rival terrorist factions.

The defence spokesman further said that more than 20 terrorist fighters and family members also surrendered to troops in the Gwoza, Dikwa and Ngala LGAs of Borno State.

According to him, the surrendering terrorists cited hardship and lack of necessities in terrorist enclaves on the Mandara Mountains as reasons for abandoning the groups.

He also said that troops arrested suspected terrorist informants, collaborators and logistics suppliers during the period under review.

“Troops arrested a suspected terrorist collaborator and a spy at Geidam market in Yobe, as well as a suspected kidnapper at Gubio, Borno.

“The suspected kidnapper led troops to Ardimini village, where they recovered an AK-47 rifle and a magazine containing 12 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition,” he said.

Onoja said that in the same vein, in the North-west, troops arrested four suspected members of a terrorist group conveying rustled cattle near Illela, Sokoto.

He also said that troops arrested three suspects in Faskari, Katsina, who were allegedly conveying N2.7 million intended for a notorious terrorist kingpin.

In Kaduna State, he said troops engaged terrorists around the Abuja-Kaduna rail line and recovered a rifle and ammunition. At the same time, another suspect was arrested at Awon community with a locally fabricated pistol and seven rounds of 9mm ammunition.

In the North-Central, the defence spokesman said that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke arrested several suspects involved in kidnapping and arms trafficking across Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa and Taraba states.

He said troops arrested two suspected kidnappers along the Otukpo-Makurdi road in Benue State and recovered a rifle and ammunition.

“The troops also arrested a suspected gunrunner at Kwande, Benue, who had earlier been convicted for the same offence.

“In Bauchi, troops and Forest Guards ambushed suspected kidnappers at Kudu Yamma, Ningi Local Government Area, neutralising three while others fled with suspected gunshot wounds,” he said.

Onoja disclosed that the troops recovered a rifle and ammunition and rescued six kidnap victims during the operation.

He added that troops of Operation Enduring Peace also arrested 11 suspects during raids on suspected kidnapping syndicate hideouts in Shere, Gwafan and Maza Hills in Plateau.

In the South-South, Onoja said troops of Operation Delta Safe uncovered about 182,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil at Bethel Creeks in Rivers.

In the South-east, the director said troops of Operation Udo Ka encountered suspected secessionist terrorists at Obibi Forest in Orsu LGA, Imo State.

He said the fleeing terrorists abandoned a general-purpose machine gun, a rifle, ammunition, a motorcycle and other items.

According to him, troops also arrested a suspected informant and rescued a woman who had allegedly been kidnapped about two months earlier from her hairdressing salon in Orsu.

Onoja quoted the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, as commending the troops for their gallantry and sacrifices in sustaining operations across the country.