Jonathan, Olu of Warri, Olori Atuwatse III For Megastar Awards

* As Sarikin, Mimiko, Daniel, Oshiomhole, others headline 2026 edition

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, the Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, and his wife, Olori Atuwatse III, will headline the third edition of the Megastar Man of the Decade Awards 2026, scheduled for October 16 in Abuja.

The highly anticipated ceremony, billed as a gathering of distinguished Nigerians from politics, traditional institutions, business, academia and public service, will hold at Wells Carlton Hotel and Apartments, Abuja, with former President Jonathan delivering the keynote address.

The 2026 edition is themed ‘The Road to 2027: Citizens, Stakeholders, and the Democracy We Choose,’ placing the awards at the centre of an important national conversation as Nigeria approaches another electoral cycle.

Jonathan’s keynote is expected to set the tone for discussions on democratic values, responsible citizenship, peaceful political engagement and the role of stakeholders in strengthening Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

The former president’s participation is particularly significant given his experience at the highest level of Nigeria’s democratic governance and his role in the peaceful transfer of power following the 2015 presidential election.

The organisers said the presence of Ogiame Atuwatse III and Olori Atuwatse III as Royal Father and Mother of the Day underscores the important role of traditional institutions in promoting peace, stability, cultural continuity and national cohesion.

The ceremony will also feature a high-power panel dession involving an array of prominent Nigerians, including former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki; former Ondo State Governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko; Senator Gbenga Daniel; and Senator Ned Nwoko.

Others are former Edo State Governor, Senator Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole; Edo State Deputy Governor, Hon. Dennis Idahosa; constitutional scholar, Dr. Sam Amadi; and business leaders including the Group Managing Director UTM FLNG, Julius Rone; Mr. Franklin Nechi of Optiva Capital Partners; founder, Irvin Global and Investment Group, Dr. Nwangwa Uzonna.

The panel is expected to interrogate the responsibilities of citizens, political leaders, traditional institutions, businesses and other stakeholders in shaping the quality and direction of Nigeria’s democracy ahead of 2027.

According to the organisers, the theme was carefully chosen to stimulate national reflection on the fact that democracy extends beyond elections and political office, requiring active citizenship, accountable leadership, credible institutions and peaceful participation.

They said traditional rulers have a particularly important role to play in preserving social cohesion, noting that royal institutions often remain enduring symbols of continuity and stability irrespective of changes in political administrations.

Beyond the awards, the 2026 edition is designed to provide a platform for recognising outstanding Nigerians whose contributions have made significant impact in their various fields, while also creating meaningful conversations around Nigeria’s democratic and socio-economic development.

The organisers said the third edition promises to be a major gathering of influential voices, bringing together leaders and stakeholders to celebrate excellence and reflect on the responsibilities that come with citizenship and leadership.

The event will be broadcast live on Arise TV and Channels Television, providing audiences in Nigeria and beyond an opportunity to follow the ceremony.

The Executive Producer of the Megastar Man of the Decade Awards, Adeniyi Ifetayo, and Chairman of the Awards Committee, Seunmanuel Faleye, said the 2026 edition would reinforce the platform’s commitment to celebrating excellence, leadership and service while encouraging constructive conversations on issues of national importance.

They urged Nigerians, particularly political and institutional stakeholders, to embrace the spirit of the theme and work towards a peaceful, inclusive and enduring democratic process.