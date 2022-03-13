As Soludo’s Online Recruitments Ignite Fire

Notes for File

From his comments after his election on November 6, 2021, it was clear that he would soon fall out with some entrenched interests in the state. So, when it was reported last week that members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State had protested plans by the Governor-elect, Prof. Charles Soludo to select Commissioners and Senior Special Assistants through applications on online portals, it did not come to many as a surprise.

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), after winning the November 6 governorship election, had asked those who wanted to serve in his government to apply online.

By Tuesday, it was gathered that no fewer than 22,000 persons had applied for the posts of commissioners, senior special assistants, among others.

But politicians in APGA had reportedly rejected the online method, stating that Soludo did not consult them before taking such decision. They condemned the recruitment method for political appointees, describing it as strange.

Many politicians who described his action as an insult, have questioned whether he filled online form before former President Olusegun Obasanjo gave him appointments as Economic Adviser or the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“Did he secure votes that made him governor from online device? We mobilised votes for him physically in our wards and local governments; so, why should we express our interests to work in his government online?” one of them queried.

This is just the beginning and it shows that by the time he assumes office, he would have the political class to contend with.

