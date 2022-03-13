2023 – YPP Will Wrestle Power from APC says Bamaiyi





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Piqued by the alleged non fulfilment of electoral promises to the people of the country, the National Secretary of the Young Progressives Party(YPP), Mr. Vidiyeno Bamaiyi yesterday said the leadership of the parry was set to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the country come 2023 so as to provide effective leadership to Nigerians.

Bamaiyi said already, the party had commenced sensitisation and enlightenment campaigns across the 36 states of the federation and FCT, Abuja on the need to change present narratives of oldies in the political calculations of the country ahead next polls in the country.

Bamaiyi stated this in Ilorin, Kwara state capital while speaking with journalists shortly after the conclusion of the monitoring of ward and local congresses of YPP in the state.

Among wards visited are Adewole Gambari, Oloje and host of others.

He said that, “the ruling APC both at the state and federal level have failed in its electoral promises and the people of the country are now set to vote them out so as to help the people feel the real dividends of democracy at all levels”.

Bamaiyi said the party has embarked on ‘ballot revolution’ ahead of the 2023 general elections with massive sensitization of young people to change the narrative.

He also explained that the ‘ballot revolution’ is not a bloody one but all about preparing the minds of young people in the country to get into mainstream politics and supporting themselves to take over political leadership at all levels through the ballot box with their vote card and determination to change the old guard

Bamaiyi called on the youths to take their destiny in their hands, by registering for the Permanent voter’s card which will afford them the opportunity to participate in the 2023 election.

He advised that young people should not allow themselves to be toyed and deceived by politicians who do not mean well for the country with evidence to show their actions towards young people.

Also speaking at the Adewole ward the leader of the INEC team to monitor the exercise Assistant Electoral Officer, Alhaji Mohammed Sanni Abubakar, said the exercise was in line with the provision of the electoral act.

