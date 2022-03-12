Philanthropist Gives Scholarship, Visits Beneficiaries in Kwara



A philanthropist Mr. Emeka Eneanya has paid unscheduled visit to schools where some students are enjoying scholarship, courtesy of his goodwill.

Among the students in 13 states of Nigeria, 30 Kwara state citizens are benefiting free education through him.

During the courtesy visit to the schools, Eneanya reminded the students of the need to acquire education, stating that education is important.

While speaking to the students Mr. Eneanya quoted as saying, “Life gives us unique opportunities to be instruments of change in the lives of others. Education is key and everyone deserves a good quality education.”

Mrs. Itunu Adekeye, a staff of the Ministry of Education, Kwara state, urged the students to be focused and study hard.

She also thanked Mr. Emeka Eneanya for his concern towards encouraging quality education for every child.

Currently, students from Government Day Senior Secondary School Adewole, Government Day Secondary School Amule, Centre Igboro LGEA Primary School (Ilorin South) and so many other primary schools are beneficiaries.

