Nigeria to Strengthen Bilateral Relationship With Cuba through Arts and Cultures

Nigeria is poised to strengthen its bilateral relationship with the Republic of Cuba using arts and culture as potential tools.

Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, made this known in his Abuja office when he played host to the Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba, Her Excellency, Clara Escandell, who paid him a courtesy visit.

Otunba Runsewe revealed that Nigeria and the Republic of Cuba have very rich cultural heritage adding that the similarities that exist both in music and dance needed to be explored to create room for easy affiliation.

According to him, the NCAC has provided a platform for the diplomatic community to gather and rob minds on cultural issues to engender cultural diplomacy.

He further stated that the International Arts and Crafts (INAC) Expo also brought other countries under one umbrella to network their arts and crafts to the rest of the world.

Runsewe, however, promised that during this year’s INAC Expo, the Republic of Cuba will feature prominently and will be given an opportunity to speak to the international media on ways to collaborate with the youths for possible cultural exchange programmes.

The NCAC boss was full of praise for Ambassador Escandell for dressing in Nigerian attire for the visit and promised to visit the Republic of Cuba soon.

Speaking earlier, Ambassador Escandell said she was in the Council to see the man who had projected the image of Nigeria culturally both home and abroad and tirelessly working to use Nigerian arts and culture to show the need for peaceful coexistence among countries of the world.

She added that she was also driven by the burning desire to acquaint herself with the Council’s programmes as the seat of culture in the country.

Escandell reiterated the need for stronger collaboration between the NCAC and the Republic of Cuba to harness the rich cultural heritage of both countries for export.

The Cuban Ambassador used the visit to call on the diplomatic community to always make good use of culture as a veritable tool to build strong bilateral relationships in their missions.

