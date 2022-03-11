NNPC Chair Expresses Hope of an Efficient, Transformational State Oil Company 

Peter Uzoho

The Chairman, board of directors of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Senator Margery Okadigbo, has expressed expectation that the national oil company would transform into an efficient company that delivers values to Nigeria.

Okadigbo, however accused petroleum tanker drivers of smuggling petrol across the Nigerian borders and fueling scarcity of the product in the country, as currently being witnessed.

The widow of late Nigeria’s Senate President, Senator Chuba Okadigbo, stated this in Lagos while fielding questions from journalists on the sidelines of the maiden edition of Society of Petroleum Engineers Women Leadership Lecture Series, in commemoration of the 2022 International Women’s Day (IWD).

The theme of the programme was “Breaking the Biases: Accelerating Business and Economic Growth through Inclusion”.

She said as the chairman of NNPC board, she would like to see an NNPC that works and that would ensure that there is enough petroleum products at every filling station in the country for Nigerians to buy.

Okadigbo said tanker drivers defy security operatives to smuggle petrol out of the country, where they would sell at higher prices to the detriment of the country, noting that NNPC was not the problem.

She said the NNPC was doing its best to address smuggling and other related issues, explaining that the company was engaging the security operatives and hoping that the measures being put in place worked.

When pressed further on whether the problem had overwhelmed NNPC and other agencies, she stated, “You want me to indict? You and I know what’s going on. We know, we are Nigerians. We are doing our best in NNPC. We are engaging the security operatives and we are hoping that what we have in measure will work.”

