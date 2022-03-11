I Will Slash EKSU Tuition Fee, Provide Facilities, PDP Gov Candidate Pledges

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ekiti State, Bisi Kolawole, has said he would slash the tuition fee of the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, if elected governor in the June 18 poll.

He said he was disturbed by the quantum of money being charged by the Governor Kayode Fayemi’s government in the

university, saying it has gone beyond the reach of the poor.

Kolawole said: “Asking students to pay N78,000 for convocation was the height of insensitivity by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government to the plight of the people in the state”.

In a statement issued yesterday by his Media Assistant, Bola Agboola, the PDP governorship candidate called on the management of the EKSU to reduce the convocation fee to not more than N20,000.

“This is not the time to inflict more financial pains on the people by charging as high as N78,000 for convocation. Not even when there is no guarantee of employments for the students being asked to pay such high fee for convocation,” Kolawole said.

The PDP governorship candidate, who promised to improve infrastructures in the university as well as welfare of staff and students, added that no effort would be spared to ensure the standards of the state university is raised if voted into power.

“Education is our pride in Ekiti State; it is our heritage, and EKSU should be the envy of all tertiary institutions in Nigeria and we will surely ensure that.

“EKSU under us will not be the one in which unreasonable fees will be charged. Rather, it will be a university where the pockets of our people are considered, with government playing its fatherly roles,” he said.

