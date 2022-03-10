Again, Bandits Attack Kaduna Community, Kill Three, Abduct Two

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Three people were killed while two others were abducted in an attack on Ungwan Galadima in Gonin Gora, a suburb in Kaduna metropolis Thursday.

A resident of the area, who confirmed the incident in a telephone interview, said the bandits invaded the community at about 1am and operated for over an hour.

He said the bandits, who were well armed, came in large numbers and operated freely as nobody could challenge them.

He said three people were killed during the attack, while two women were abducted.

He said among those killed is one Gius Nengi, a member of staff of MotherCat Construction Company, whose wife was abducted after he was murdered.

He said one Aminu Bege and his son were also killed by the bandits.

The latest incident came barely 24 hours after two people were killed while a Catholic priest, alongside a woman and her two children were abducted by bandits in an attack on Kudendan, also a suburb of Kaduna metropolis in the early hours of Wednesday.

It was gathered that many residents in the various suburbs within Kaduna metropolis have relocated to safer places following frequent attacks by bandits.

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammed Jalige, could not be reached as he did not respond to telephone calls when contacted.

