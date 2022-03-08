Atiku, Anyim Eulogise Women, Say They Are Game Changers

•Senator laments their vulnerability to climate change

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim yesterday eulogised women in Nigeria describing them as engines of growth and balancing act to humanity.

This year’s theme for the annual event is: ‘Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow.’

In a statement by Atiku, he said, “like in every upwardly mobile society, the story of our great country, Nigeria, cannot be complete without the contribution of our amazing women. Either in contemporary times or in those periods when the bonds of our nationhood was being forged, Nigerian women have stood tall to be counted as worthy patriots.”

The former vice president noted that as the world stands up for women on this auspicious occasion of the International Women’s Day (IWD), “I join all men of goodwill in celebrating our women for all they do to maintain the balance of the human society.

“I am sad, that our women in Nigeria, will be observing this year’s International Women Day with a deep feeling of disappointment and anger, arising from the rejection the women/gender related bills at the constitution amendments hearings of the National Assembly last week.

“I understand that the normal legislative processes were duly followed and the outcome was that the bills did not receive the required number of votes for their passage. However, it is very unfortunate that those bills were rejected.

“On matters that are critical to the peace, development and harmony of our country, like giving our women a sense of worth, belonging, confidence and inclusiveness, we must look beyond processes and procedures and take actions and decisions that will engender stability and progress in the society.

“With an estimated population of over 104 million – (49.32% of Nigeria’s population, 2021 estimate), Nigerian women have only 29 out of the 469 members of the Nigerian National Assembly. This is grossly inadequate to represent the views and put the voice of the women on the table when dealing with national issues, especially as they affect women and children.”

On his part, Anyim pointed out that once in a year, the world comes together to acknowledge the vital importance of women in the society.

“This day, the 8thof March is the day set aside for that purpose. Since the Almighty God in His infinite wisdom has created our humanity in a binary form, the essence of this day, therefore, is for men and boys alike, to celebrate those women in our lives for the wonderful roles that they continue to play as mothers, wives, sisters, cousins. And leaders too,” he added.

He said the significance of International Women’s Day should not be reduced to merely celebrating the woman, adding, “It is much more than that. It is an opportunity for us as a human race to take the advocacy for an empowerment of the half of us to the front burner.”

Meanwhile, the Senator representing Plateau South in the National Assembly, Prof. Nora Daduut has felicitated with Nigerian women as they celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day, describing them as pillars of their families.

The Senator noted that advancing gender equality in the context of the climate crisis and disaster risk reduction was one of the greatest global challenges the country was facing.

The statement read: “The issues of climate change and environmental sustainability have had severe and lasting impacts on our environment, economic and social development.

“Unfortunately, those that are the most vulnerable and marginalised are women; they are increasingly being recognised as more vulnerable to climate change impacts than men, as they constitute the majority of the world’s poor and are more dependent on the natural resources which climate change threatens.”

She added that in spite of the disadvantage of being most vulnerable and marginalised, women were effective and powerful leaders and change-makers for climate adaptation and mitigation.

“They are involved in sustainability initiatives around the world, and their participation and leadership brings about more effective and sustainable climate action.”

Daduut also said that in order to sustain the future women as agents of social and economic growth, they should be seen as equal in nation building with their male counterparts.

In a related development, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Togo, Mr. Debo Adesina, has felicitate women in Nigeria and Togo.

According to Adesina, on this International Women’s Day, no better message, “can there be than to remind all that the journey to a future of greatness for humanity should begin at the appropriate starting point: sound education for the girl-child.”

He explained: “When it comes to the story of humanity, beauty and dignity, courage and compassion, diligence and perseverance constitute the central theme. And none of God’s creations embodies all of these more than a woman.

“Today, the world pays a huge price for not according her the deserved place in the scheme of arrangements. Human happiness is circumscribed, progress is delayed and growth is gravely stunted when women are, willfully or inadvertently, denied seats at the table, sentenced to poverty or kept in captivity.”

He added: “It bears repeating: the McKenzie Institute’s report that 26 per cent of today’s global Gross Domestic Product (GDP), about $24 trillion would be added to the world’s economy by 2025 if women were allowed to play exactly the same role as men in leadership and in the economy, remains a wake-up call on humanity to reconnect itself to its source.

“Whether we believe this report or not, whether we act on it or not, the damning evidence of the power we have refused to unleash, the resource we have failed to tap or have tapped half-heartedly is in the fact that against all odds, all over the world, women are shining with accomplishments that can neither be darkened by cultural prejudices nor diminished by political limitations.

“They are standing up for their beliefs and against the forces of discrimination and oppression. They are standing up for all of us. And they have always done so.

Today’s woman, especially the African woman, is following in the footsteps of gallant warriors like Queen Amina of Zaria (Nigeria) who ruled for 34 years, expanded her kingdom of Zazzau through conquests and built the most viable commerce network in the north of Nigeria; and Yaa Asantewaa who, as Queen Mother of the Edweso tribe in present-day Ghana, led, in 1900, an army of thousands against invading colonialists.”

