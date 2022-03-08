2023: Southern Christians Insist on Power Rotation

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

A group known as Southern Nigeria Christian Vanguard has insisted that there will be no going back on the rotation of the presidency between the Northern and the Southern part of the country.

In a communique made available to newsmen at the end of their meeting in Enugu yesterday and signed by the group’s chairman, Rev. Isaac Nwaobia, the Secretary, Bishop Joseph Ajujungwa and other members, the group said that the status quo must be maintained.

While calling on the two major political parties, the APC and the PDP to field candidates from the South in the 2023 election, the group noted that zoning of the seat of the presidency to the Southwould foster peace and unity as the Northern part of the country has had its fair share.

“This is a decision that would show that we are truly one Nigeria and there should be no going back on it,” the group said. “It is also our position that the governors of the 17 Southern States must close the ranks and support a credible candidate from Southern Nigeria, especially, the South-East.”

They called on religious leaders to begin aggressive mobilization of their members for voters’ registration, stressing that “the INEC will count votes during the election and not prayers.

“We must prevail on our members to get their voter’s card,” they said. “We warn troublemakers in the political field to stop fomenting trouble and focus on the welfare and prosperity of the people and the nation, according to their oath of office”.

The group advised presidential aspirants who do not have what it takes to turn around the fortunes of Nigeria to give way to those who are ready to work for the unity and progress of the country.

