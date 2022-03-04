Kwakwaso Destined to Take Nigeria out of Economic Quagmire, Says Osun NNPP Chair

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

To deliver Nigeria from the web of corruption and economic quagmire, Nigerians has been urged to vote for former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, as the president of Nigeria in the forthcoming general election.

This call was made by the Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Osun State chapter, Dr. Tosin Odeyemi, yesterday in Osogbo, the state capital.

Odeyemi noted that the untold hardship Nigerians are subjected to under by the present administration poses a serious concern to the future of the country.

He stressed that nobody must fall for the deceit of the All Progressives Congress (APC) again by voting for any presidential candidate the party present in 2023 as their best has been seen under President Muhammed Buhari.

According to him, “APC under Buhari has failed Nigerians. None of their promises has been fulfilled and unfortunately, many of those that vouched for him during their electioneering are now showing interest to take over from him.

“They want to taking over the hardship corner he has pushed Nigerians to, as well as the fuel scarcity and economic quagmire, unemployment, insecurity, nepotism, sectionalism among others.

“I want to state categorically that 2023 is a year of decision in Nigeria, we must not make the mistake of voting selfish politicians in Aso Rock again, our fate is in our hands now.

“Let’s rise in oneness and vote for Kwankwaso. He has been tested and trusted. His records are clean and he is loved by all his people across the country.

“He has clear blueprints for governance, and he cannot be pushed around by any cabal. He has the mind of his own. The country’s security was superb when he was appointed Minister of Defence in President Olusegun Obasanjo administration.”