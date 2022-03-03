UBEC, COREN Partner for Conducive Learning

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

To achieve a conducive learning environment in the country, the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), to ensure proper execution of projects.

The Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, who spoke while signing the MoU in Abuja yesterday, said the whole idea was geared towards encouraging education and proper assimilation after being taught in the public schools.

Bobboyi said COREN would engage in the monitoring of the commission’s projects at least twice a month once the project commences.

According to him, “We have been giving money in the form of matching grants instincts, and much of this money given to states has been used for infrastructure.

“There are times we have real challenges in the quality of infrastructure but it is our hope that the journey we began with COREN will help us deliver the quality projects that we all yearn for which can serve Nigeria’s energy.”

On his part, the Registrar of COREN,

Professor Joseph Odigure, said resident engineers would be in charge of monitoring projects in the respective states.

Odigure noted that the MoU is to ensure COREN perfectly monitors UBEC projects for proper and quality delivery.