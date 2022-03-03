Lawmakers to Probe Status of Stolen Nigerian Artefacts

Udora Orizu

The House of Representatives has resolved to constitute an adhoc committee to liaise with relevant stakeholders to ascertain the current status of stolen Nigerian Artefacts from the country and report back within 12 weeks for further legislative action.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion titled, ‘Call for Investigation to Ascertain the Status of Returned Artifacts in Nigeria,’ sponsored by Hon. Ibrahim Isiaka at the plenary yesterday.

Moving the motion, Isiaka noted that after several years, most countries are gradually returning artifacts and artworks looted from Nigeria during the colonial era, which have been on display in museums across the world.

He recalled the role of the National Assembly through a motion on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 calling for an investigation of Nigeria’s lost artifacts for which an Ad-hoc Committee was constituted to ensure the return of those artifacts.

He believes that with the gradual return of the masterpieces, there is a need to acknowledge the role played by the House of Representatives on the historical outcome of their efforts.

Also at the plenary, the lawmakers adopting a motion sponsored by Hon. Dachung Bagos, mandated its committees on Health Institutions to investigate the cause of the fire outbreak at Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH).

The Committees, while investigating should check extent of damage and report back within two weeks for further legislative action.

The House while urging the Federal Ministry of Health to immediately replace the burnt down equipment through special intervention, also urged the Federal Ministry of Power to urgently install new power plants and restore power supply to the teaching hospitals.

It mandated its committees on Health Institutions and Power to ensure compliance.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

