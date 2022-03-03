2023: Saraki, Best Candidate, Says Prof Hagher

By Onuminya Innocent

The chairman of delegation of Saraki contact and advocacy council (SCAC) Prof Iyorwuese Hagher says Nigeria needs a competent leader like Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki to fix the country.

Hagher stated this on Tuesday in Gusau , Zamfara State capital when he and the advocacy team visited Zamfara PDP stakeholders .

The former Nigeria envoy to Mexico maintained that Nigerians were yearning for good governance which President Muhammadu Buhari failed to provide hence a need to bring a competent person to do the job.

He noted that Saraki being a former senate president and Governor was well.qualify to restore Nigeria lost glory.

“Without telling you , you know Nigeria is passing through hard time , our people are being killed everyday, there is hunger, unemployment , our economy is bleeding and this not what APC government promised Nigerians”, he lamented.

He explained that Muhammadu Buhari administration had failed in almost all the sectors saying Nigerians can’t wait for 2023 to vote out APC led government.

“Let me tell you, to some Nigerians 2023 is like ten years, they can’t wait to vote out this incompetent government”, he added .

He further disclosed that this government has not hidden it hatred for the youth who are the leaders of tomorrow.

“This is a government that doesn’t care when Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) are on strike , may be when you ask the president he will.tell you he is not aware. How can he be aware when he is not in charge?”

He reiterated that with the signing of electoral act Nigerians will vote a competent leader of their choice in 2023.

Also speaking, Senator Suleiman Adokwe said Nigerians Will not repeat the mistake of 2019 in voting APC in 2023.

He noted that with what he sees in Zamfara State , PDP will take over the state in 2023.

Responding, the Chairman of PDP in Zamfara State, Col Bala Mande, retired, thanked the team for the visit.

He congratulated Ambassador Hagher for his appointment as the leader of the team.

He added that what Nigeria was passing through now calls for a focused and determined leader to salvage the situation.

The high-powered contact and advocacy council members include a former national chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Kawu Baraje, former governor of Kwara State, Senator Shaaba Lafiagi, Hon. Musa Ahmadu, former North-East zonal women leader, Hajiya Hauwa Bukar, Senator Suleiman Adokwe, Hon. Abigail Molmo, Musa Aliyu and Comrade David Itopa.