Independent Investigation Panel on SARS Gives Police Six-day Ultimatum over Missing Person

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Independent Investigation Panel on Human Rights Violations by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other units of the Nigerian Police Force yesterday gave the police a six-day ultimatum to explain why they refused to obey the order to produce a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

The panel had ordered the Nigeria Police Force to produce before it the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) legal in the Force Headquarters over the case of alleged arbitrary arrest and detention of John Emeka Alozie, a directive which was yet to be obeyed at Tuesday’s sitting of the IIP-SARS.

The Police were also requested to on March 7, produce Inspectors Obiazo, Sunday Okpe and Uzo Emeana of the defunct SARS Awkuzu, Anambra state and the police case file on the matter to aid the panel to establish the whereabouts of the victim.

The matter was adjourned to March 7, 2022.

A member of the panel, Dr. Garba Tetengi who made this order while presiding on behalf of the Chairman, Justice Suleiman Galadima (rtd) noted that the matter had suffered over five adjournments on the instance of the Police.

In view of the foregoing, he ruled that the Police should, “show cause,” why they have not obeyed the extant order of the panel on March 7, 2022.

Earlier, a team of counsel to the panel led by Chino Obiagwu reminded the panel that there was also an order for the production of properties carted away from the victim’s house and that till date none of those orders was obeyed.

Counsel to the Police, Kenneth Egbuchua had pleaded with the panel for more time to enable the Police comply with the said orders.

The retired Supreme Court jurist, Justice Galadima had in December last year, pronounced that, “The Deputy Commissioner of Police Legal owes the nation an explanation in this matter.”

Consequently, Obiagwu had in collaboration with the Police lawyer, Egbochua and the panel’s Secretary, Mr. Hilary Ogbonna, called DCP Legal but he did not respond to the call.

Following the development, they then called ACP Asuquo, who was a Member of the legal team that investigated the matter, yet no fruitful result was achieved.

The victim, John Emeka Alozie was allegedly arrested and detained by the Police since 2017, and his family is seeking to unravel his whereabouts before the panel.

The respondents in the petition are Mr. Obiazo, SARS Awkuzu, Anambra State; Mr. Uzo Emeana, SARS, Awkuzu, Anambra State and Sunday Okpe, Commissioner of Police Anambra state and the Inspector General of Police.