Global Recruitment Drive for Nigerian Women

In its first-of-its-kind recruitment drive for women professionals who are looking for job opportunities, Herconomy has announced its recruitment partnership with a giant online retailer, Amazon. Mary Nnah reports that the global partnership will open doors for Nigerian women to be recruited across Europe by Amazon

In today’s marketplace, growing companies are facing serious challenges in finding the right talent. It’s more important now than ever before for companies to understand the opportunity a recruitment strategy can provide.

In its first-of-its-kind recruitment drive for women professionals who are looking for job opportunities; Herconomy has announced its recruitment partnership with a giant online retailer, Amazon.

This is a global partnership that will open doors for Nigerian women to be recruited across Europe by Amazon. Herconomy showcased about 45 job opportunities open to Nigerians ( both men and women) and Africans to work within and outside the continent, Europe, and the Middle East.

Amazon global has partnered female-focused Fintech platform Herconomy to provide an opportunity for talented professional Nigerian women to inspire, reinvent and challenge themselves to make a mark.

However, there has only been feedback from less than 10 people who made it to the interview stage and secured a job.

In light of this, the “Amazon Recruitment Week” was set up to shed more light, knowledge, and insight into the opportunities available at the global brand. The session started on February 28, 2022 and would last up to March 4, 2022.

Throughout this week, the Amazon team will speak with the Herconomy community and help them understand and appreciate that their skills, experience, and expertise are valuable. Useful insights will be shared on proper interview techniques in order to equip them to be able to clinch their dream jobs at Amazon or even with other big technology firms.

Founder Hercomy , Ife Durosinmi –Etti said, “It’s not a coincidence we’ve started this drive as we lead up to women’s month and indeed International Women’s day 2022. I’m encouraging women to take up space and break the bias! If you have foundational skills which you are passionate about and wish to develop into specialized streams, we invite you to apply and be part of the drive. The Herconomy team is here to guide you through the various steps.”

Herconomy in partnership with Amazon is now hosting the Amazon Recruitment Week where professionals and recruiters from Amazon will be speaking to attendees on their individual ‘Amazon story’ and of course their interview process across the board.

“We entreat everyone who would like to know what it takes to be part of arguably the most consistently profitable company in the world of the last decade to join at any time this week”, Durosinmi – Etti added.

Sessions begin at 11:00 a.m (WAT) every day from the 28th of February to the 4th of March 2022 on Zoom. This is a free event to join and is open to both men and women.

Registration is ongoing at www.herconmy.com, more info on Herconomy’s official Instagram page @Herconomy.

Herconomy, formerly AGS Tribe, is a Pan African community built to inspire, connect and build the capacity of young entrepreneurs and professionals.

The main purpose of Herconomy is to achieve economic empowerment for women, using tools such as our financial services which offer safe saving options, and providing opportunities such as jobs, scholarships/fellowships/grants for dedicated women (Entrepreneurs or Professionals) who will, in turn, create more job opportunities that will ultimately reduce unemployment in Africa.

The Platform has five focus areas which are: Providing financial services and opportunities; easy accessibility to amazing job opportunities around the world; promoting youth entrepreneurship as a tool to reduce youth unemployment and promote economic growth; women empowerment through its Impact Fund and Enterprise Challenge as well as capacity building for entrepreneurs and career women.

Herconomy is social include, Instagram: @herconomy, Twitter: @herconomybyAGS Facebook: @herconomy and Website: www.herconomy.com.