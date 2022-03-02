APC Governors Meet, Keep Mum

Adedayo Akinwale

The Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), the umbrella body of the governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday met in Abuja to deliberate on the schedule of activities of the party ahead of their March 26 national convention.

However, after the meeting of the governors which started around 9p.m and ended around 11:30p.m, they refused to brief journalists that were waiting at the Kebbi Governor’s lodge at Asokoro

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai and Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa state came out first when the meeting ended.

Unlike previous meetings when they had fruitful deliberations, all the governors would stand to brief journalists on the outcome of the meeting.

But what transpired yesterday, with the governors leaving in twos and threes indicated that they were unable to reach a compromise on issues discussed

The meeting was not unconnected to the election timetable recently released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the unusual duration between primaries and the general election.

The Governor of Ekiti state, Dr. Kayode Fayemi told journalists that though the meeting has ended, they would not brief the press.

The chairman of the Forum, Atiku Bagudu sent one of his aides to apologise for their inability to brief journalists on the outcome of the meeting.