Abia Cattle Market Attack: Ikpeazu Woos Northern Investors

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has called for unity among Nigerians, as he pledged a conducive environment for northerners to invest in the state.

The governor, represented by His Royal Majesty, Chief Kalu Kalu Ogbu, the Enachioken (paramount ruler) of Abiriba Kingdom in Abia State, spoke yesterday in Gombe State during a peace meeting.

A cattle market was attacked few weeks ago in Omumuazu, Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State where nine lives were lost, seven of them, Gombe State indigenes.

The monarch, who said he was in Gombe State following Governor Ikpeazu’s directives, deeply regretted the sad event, condoled with the government and people of Gombe State.

He described the attack as the handwork of misguided and ill-advised fellows just as he commended Ikpeazu’s peace initiative and action to deal with perpetrators of the dastardly attack.

The traditional ruler also commended the government of Gombe State for working round the clock to keep the peace in the state.

According to him, “By the action of the government of Gombe State, there is hope for the survival of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” as he extolled the virtues of the Emir of Akko, Alhaji Umar Muhammad Atiku, for hosting him for three days.

The Emir of Akko in turn commended the approach and the zeal to the peace initiative by the Abia State delegation, saying peace building is what is highly needed in Nigeria for the people to continue to live in unity.

Commenting, the acting National President of the Amalgamation of Cattle Dealers Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Yahuza Yusuf, appreciated the response of the Abia State Government after the attack.

He explained that the governor had already met some of their needs which included, the compensation of N150, 000 for every cow destroyed, relocating their market as well as fencing and providing it with

water.

In his remark, the Gombe State Deputy Governor, Dr. Manasseh Daniel Jatau, said the essence of the meeting was to sustain a bridge that was about to be damaged so that it does not collapse.

While promising that the Gombe State Government would continue to sustain the existing peace of the state, he said the senseless killings experienced in many parts of the country are because “we have abandoned our cultural and religious values. People no more respect the sanctity of life.”

He then commended Ikpeazu for sending the delegation to Gombe State, and called on the people of Abia State to also join their people in Gombe State and invest.

