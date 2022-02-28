The Joy of Peace

Two Anambra villages, Umudunu Agbaja village in Abatete community and Umueze Obodo Ajilija village in Ogidi community have for 50 years been at feud over land, but last week, peace came their way, reports David-Chyddy Eleke

For 50 years, Umudunu Agbaja and Umueze Obodo Ajilija villages in Abatete and Ogidi communities, respectively in Idemili South Local Government Area engaged in land tussle, working to outdo each other.

THISDAY gathered that even though the fraud never got to the level of full blown war, youths of both communities engaged in violence to protect what they thought genuinely to be their inheritance.

Though both villages were not happy engaging in violence, but the tussle became an ego thing, as each village felt it may amount to cowardice to let the other take the land, as generations after theirs may not forget what may be thought to be cowardly.

The tussle went through various phases, from violence to legal action, and despite several judgments, the matter continued. Within the 50 years the tussle lasted, several generations of youths and elders also passed through the decision making of both villages, all to no avail until recently, when an indigene of Ogidi, even though outside the concerned village, Chief Samuel Anyanwutaku decided to stamp his feet on the ground and ensure peace between both villages at all cost.

Anyanwutaku, a businessman based in Lagos has a track record of being a peace maker, and had in 2020 recorded a great feat, between two communities, Ogidi and Umunachi communities in a land tussle that had lasted 100 years and also claimed many lives through communal hostilities.

In same way, Anyanwutaku had in 2021 commenced a peace move between the two villages, preaching to them on the need to live in harmony and shun hostilities. His appeals yielded fruit, and last week, the two villages came together to cement the new found peace through a ceremony, which both villages co-hosted.

The disputed parcel of land which spanned many hectares of land with a link road that joins both villages, and a government constructed ultramodern health facility was the venue of the celebration. THISDAY reporter who was at the event moved round the venue and could not help but marvel at the joy of peace as members of both villages, who had sat in mixed crowd, throwing banters and laughing to jokes from the master of ceremony.

From the very lonely road leading to the venue from Ogidi side, it was easy to decode that there had been no love between the two villages, as houses close to the disputed land showed signs of abandonment, a clear sign that those who lived around the disputed land had all vacated it, for fear of attacks from their neighbours.

A youth member of Abatete community, who simply introduced himself as John said the scenario in the Abatete end was also the same, as sometimes before the commencement of the peace move, there had been rumours that any of the two villages may initiate an attack any moment.

He said: “Our people who have houses close to this place were also made to vacate, while our vigilante operatives were always on the look out, because we heard that Ogidi people planned to attack us.”

The celebration attracted Anyanwutaku himself who initiated the move for peace, the state Deputy Governor, Dr Nkem Okeke, and very prominent indigenes of both Ogidi and Abatete communities. Prof Obiora Ikpeze, a member peace conciliation committee from Ogidi community told the Deputy Governor that the reconciliation ceremony being held was jointly sponsored by the two villages, as a sign that they wholeheartedly accept the reconciliation.

Prof Ikpeze said, “We have been in this struggle for 50 years now, but today we have found peace. We went through so many court cases, so many struggles and bitterness, but today we have come together to accept peace, and we can testify that peace comes with special joy.

“These two villages you see have had cause to meet and even guard themselves against the other, in the hope that hostilities may break out. Male indigenes were tasked for procurement of arms, and nocturnal meetings were held, but today we are so happy that peace has returned.”

A visitor to the area will not fail to observe the happiness among members of the villages as a women’s group, which comprised of women from both communities sang and danced to the delight of the two villages.

Anambra State Deputy Governor, Dr Nkem Okeke could not also hide his joy. He praised Chief Anyanwutaku for championing the resolution of the crisis, saying his intervention has saved many years of hostilities and stunted development which was brought about by the land dispute.

Okeke said: “We are happy to be here today to witness peace between Umudunu Agbaja village in Abatete and Umueze Obodo Ajilija village in Ogidi. It took the effort of one man to resolve this 50 years old boundary dispute. In the next one month, I will leave office as Deputy Governor. This is one of the crisis settled under my watch, and I’m so happy.

“My experience as chairman of boundary resolution committee for seven years and 11 months now has shown that no one can resolve boundary disputes, except the communities involved agree to do so. Not even the court, or my office can. It only takes being reasonable for problems like this to be resolved.”

The Deputy Governor also presented a letter of commendation to Chief Anyanwutaku for facilitating the peaceful resolution of the dispute.

In his reaction, Anyanwutaku said the resolution was an act of God, and expressed happiness at the peace that has returned to the area.

He said: “Many communities in Anambra are still in crisis today as a result of land dispute. Many are holding meeting and taxing all male adults to make contributions for purchase of arms to fight over land. We must learn to embrace peace, and all communities must also caution their youth, because they are the ones that usually take up arms to fight over land. We are happy that we were able to resolve this dispute.”

Presidents General of the two villages in their separate speeches went emotional with the troubles the tussle had caused them. The President General of Abatete, Mr Ekunie Annie in his speech said: “I grew up as a young boy and knew when we used to contribute money to come to war over this land. Today we are happy that peace has returned.”

Dr Okey Ikpeze from Ogidi in his own speech said: “Three generations of the two villages have been on this matter for 50 years now. We have been changing representatives both in court and at meetings over this land, either because of age or death. We have used this war method for 50 years, we have used court for 50 years, and none has worked or brought peace to us.

“What you see over there (pointing to a structure) is a federal comprehensive health centre, but since it was built, it has never functioned for once. When you send doctors here they refuse to come. This road you see there used to be a very busy road, it connects Ogidi and Abatete communities, but today, no one comes here because this place is seen as a danger zone.

” Obata Obie (Sam Anyanwutaku) came here and was crying after seeing the large expanse of land that has remained moribund for decades because of war. He decided to make peace between us, and it was as if it will never work, today we are here to celebrate peace,” he said.

Quote

“Many communities in Anambra are still in crisis today as a result of land dispute. Many are holding meeting and taxing all male adults to make contributions for purchase of arms to fight over land. We must learn to embrace peace”

PHOTO CAPTION

1. L-R: Businessman, Chief Sam Anyanwutaku being presented with a letter of commendation by the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr Nkem Okeke, for making peace between two feuding villages in the state

2. A women’s dance group comprising the two feuding villages, entertaining guests during a peace ceremony between both villages

3. Anambra State Deputy Governor, Dr Nkem Okeke reading a letter of commendation by the state government to a businessman, Chief Sam Anyanwutaku who facilitated peace between two Anambra villages

4. Anambra Deputy Governor, Dr Nkem Okeke cutting the tape to the disputed land between Umudunu Agbaja village in Abatete community and Umueze Obodo Ajilija village in Ogidi community after peace returned

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

