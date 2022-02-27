Ukraine Invasion: Nigerian Embassy in Romania Announces Help Lines

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigerian Embassy in Romania has joined its counterparts in Poland and Ukraine to make provisions for the safety of Nigerians fleeing from Ukraine which is being invaded by the Russian Army.

The Embassies in Ukraine and Poland had earlier announced help lines and other provisions to assist Nigerians, mostly students fleeing from Ukraine.

In a statement on Sunday, the Nigerian Embassy in Romania informed Nigerians arriving in Romania from Ukraine that arrangement had been put in place to receive them at the Romanian entry points.

The Embassy also announced hotlines for the fleeing Nigerians to call on arrival in Romania.

The hotlines are: Consular Officer +40747309174; and Head of Chancery +40786091964.

The statement also said for those experiencing difficulties at the borders, “Our Minister, His Excellency @GeoffreyOnyeama is currently engaging high authorities and the Organisation for Migration to assist”.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

