Madu, Nigerian-born Lawyer, Cleared of Misconduct, Redeployed

A Nigerian-born former Minister of Justice and Solicitor-General of Alberta, a province in Western Canada, Kaycee Madu, has been cleared of wrongdoing.

Madu was, in January, asked to step aside from his ministerial position pending the outcome of a probe. At the conclusion of the probe, he has however, been redeployed to the Ministry of Labour and Immigration as Minister.

The investigation was launched after he reportedly called the police chief over a traffic offence ticket.

Madu, who was appointed minister in August 2020, was pulled over on March 10, 2021, and fined $300 for flouting the country’s traffic and safety regulations. He was said to have been on his phone in a school zone.

He then reportedly called Edmonton’s police chief, Dale McFee, and discussed the ticket with him.

But at the weekend, Madu was cleared of misconduct and transferred to the ministry of labour and immigration.

The Premier of Alberta, Jason Kenny, said Madu will now lead “important reforms to the Alberta advantage immigration programme” as labour minister.

“The report concludes that Minister Madu did not interfere in the administration of justice, but that the phone call could create a reasonable perception of interference,” the premier said in a statement.

“It is clear from the report that his motivation in making the call was not to reverse the ticket, but to raise broader concerns, particularly related to racial profiling.

“Nevertheless, as Ms. Kent concludes, ‘being angry, wanting assurances that he was not racially profiled are all understandable reactions, given the context of the phone call. It does not absolve the Minister from responsibility, but it is an explanation that deserves recognition.” “Given her findings, and the unique role of the office of the Minister of Justice and Solicitor General, I have concluded that it would be appropriate for Minister Madu to step aside from that position.

“I also look forward to Minister Madu’s continued contribution to important work of government as Minister of Labour and Immigration, where he will lead important reforms to the Alberta Advantage Immigration Programme and continued implementation of the Fairness for Newcomers Action Plan to help break down barriers to the economic success of immigrants.

“He will help to deliver on the Alberta Work Initiative, a key part of Budget 2022’s plan to connect unemployed Albertans with available jobs through expanded training programmes.”

Nigeria Distilleries Upbeat on Building Great Marks 60th Anniversary

Nigeria Distilleries Limited, the nation’s indigenous producer of spirit and wine, has marked its 60th anniversary, to appreciate its customers and stakeholders, expressing strong drive to build brilliant African and global brands that inspire greatness.

The exclusive gathering was attended by high-profile Nigerians, including Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo; Olota of Ota, Oba Adeyemi Obalanlege; Commissioner for Trade, Industry, Investment and Cooperatives, Mrs. Kikelomo Longe; amongst other key players in the industry.

Obasanjo reminisced on the ethos of Chief Ayo Rosiji and expressed his joy at the continuity of his legacy, “Chief Rosiji was a true Nigerian, patriotic and entrepreneurial. He exuded a love for the country that was almost unmatched. I see this in NDL and believe it will continue to deliver excellently.”

Delivering his goodwill message, Abiodun said, “Chief Ayo Rosiji fondly referred to as Babani was a man of vision and a brilliant statesman, who loved his country and lived in service of his nation till the end of his days. He tenaciously held on to his principles and ideals no matter the dire situation. An entrepreneur par excellence, Chief Rosiji went on to build Nigeria’s first and biggest indigenous distillery, making a home in Ogun state. This manufacturing giant and its shareholders have since gone on to make substantial contributions to their host communities, the state and the people.

Promising to support the leadership at NDL in their expansion projects and play a part in the company’s sustenance, the Governor said, “My government and I, and I am sure the people of Ogun state are happy to support Nigeria Distilleries Limited as they forge on in the next 60 years, and we continue to look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship between the company and the state.”

The manufacturing giant, which has made enviable strides in the wines and spirits industry, since its incorporation in 1961, by lawyer and former Minister of Information in Nigeria’s First Republic, late Chief Ayo Rosiji, has evolved into a world-class game-changer pouring the African spirit into the world.

The Chairman of NDL, Chief Akinwande Delano, SAN, reiterated, “Our culture has always been one of innovation, excellence and resilience and till date, this manifests in our operations, manufacturing prowess, product development and relationships. This Diamond jubilee marks a new era for Nigeria Distilleries Limited and more than ever, we are more committed to delivering beloved quality products across Nigeria and the world.”

The company has created some of Africa’s brilliant spirit brands, including Nigeria’s beloved prayer drink, Seamans Aromatic Schnapps, as well as Regal Dry Gin, Bacchus Tonic Wine, Lord’s Dry Gin, Calypso, Dark Sailor, Apperito, Swagga, and non-alcoholic wine beverage, St. Lauren, all manufactured to inspire greatness, celebrate life, and create happy moments every day.

In his keynote speech, Group Executive Director, Mr. Adekunle Rosiji, recanted the daring vision of his late grandfather and the founding tenacious team that birthed the success NDL is today. Reiterating the company’s unwavering commitment to Nigeria and love for its people, he said, “Since we commenced operations in Nigeria, 60 years ago, we have enjoyed strong cooperation, built longstanding synergies and integrated ourselves into the fabric of Nigerian society. For example, our Seamans Aromatic Schnapps has emerged as a national icon, the number one prayer drink, that has become part and parcel of Nigeria’s libation tradition, now passed on from generation to generation.

“Our achievements over the decades could not have been done without the strong, longstanding support and professionalism of our trade partners, suppliers, stakeholders, and many across different ministries and agencies within and outside Nigeria, especially the government and people of Ogun state who have provided the enabling environment for our success. We are not stopping in our pursuit to become the global game-changer pouring the African spirit into the world. Our curiosity and knack for innovation will constantly push us to expand our limits as we reach beyond the borders of Nigeria.”

The Chairman of Lexcel Group, Mr. Olajide Rosiji, while speaking on the milestones achieved by the company and setting the tone for the next 60 years, said, “Our vision guides our outlook, which is underpinned by four guiding pillars – Profitability, Expansion, Investment in our People and the Economy, and Sustainable Impact for longer-term action and industry-leading goals.

“Since 1961, we have had many firsts, introduced new innovations and blazed trails for others to follow, all of which has placed us at the top of the pyramid. Some of these firsts, among a host of others, include being the first indigenous company to produce spirit beverage in Nigeria, the first company to establish a cassava farm for ethanol production in Nigeria, the first company to extract ethanol from cassava roots, globally, the first company in Nigeria to package spirit beverages in sachet and PET for affordability, the first company to adopt best-in-class technologies and automation for beverage manufacturing, and the first company to distill raw alcohol for use in drinks and for pharmaceuticals. Our ambitious plans will see us continue to reinvent how things are done in an industry we have been known to set the standard.”

Nigeria Distilleries currently boasts plants, processes and production partners across Nigeria – Ogun, Ondo, Lagos, Enugu, Anambra, Oyo, Jos – one of the few indigenous manufacturing companies to achieve such a feat in Nigeria. The company has a vision to become the global game changer pouring the African spirit into the world and continues to do so through its record-breaking innovations.

