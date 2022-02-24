NECO Releases SSCE External Results

Axes 4 supervisors

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The National Examination Council (NECO) Thursday released the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) results for external candidates, which was conducted between November/ December 2021, while it also axed four supervisors for ‘poor supervision’.

NECO’s Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, who released the result, said the ‘blacklisted supervisors’ are one from Niger and Borno States, while the remaining two are from Delta State, adding that the action was taken as part of steps to tackle malpractices.

Wushishi disclosed that of the 47,916 candidates that registered for the examination, 45,821 sat for English Language with 36,116 of them recording credit and above in the subject.

According to the Registrar, 29,342 candidates recorded five credit passes and above in English and Mathematics, while 37,991candidates got five credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics.

Wushishi said there is a decline in the number of candidates ‘booked’ for various forms of malpractices with 4,454 cases recorded as against 6,465 in 2020.

He revealed that efforts are being made to reposition the council for optimal performance, leading to some restructuring, which include expansion and upgrading of the council’s zonal and state offices and appointments, transfer and deployment of staff to various offices.

The action, the Registrar said, is to address problems of overcrowding in some offices as a result of gross inadequacy of office space and shortage of staff and other offices.

