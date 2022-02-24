Elizade University Begins Research on Herbal Medicine for Diabetes Treatment

Fidelis David in Akure

A Renowned Scientist and Vice-Chancellor of Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, in Ondo State, Professor Olukayode Amund, yesterday announced that the institution has commenced a research of local interest that would look at medicinal plant called mexican sunflower (Tithonia diversifolia) with a natural background for use as herbal medicine for diabetes and malaria.

Olukayode disclosed this while speaking at a press conference in the university as part of the activities to mark its 10th anniversary, which would hold between February 25 and 28, 2022.

He explained that the 10th Anniversary Lecture, which was titled “Nigeria Beyond 2023: Reversing the Human Capital Paradox” would be delivered by the Serving Overseer, Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, on Monday, February 28, 2022, at the university’s event centre.

He said: “A lot of work has been done and a preliminary report was presented by the department where the research is domiciled. There is a plant that blossom during the raining season that brings out yellow flower. It is called mexican sunflower. The leaves are found to be medicinal and can be used to cure diabetes and malaria.

“It can also be used for animal feed to boost the nutritional status of cattle. Further test are going on the research.”

Olukayode attributed the recent leap in the ranking ladder by the institution was as a result of the various relevant researches being conducted by the university.

“Recently, Elizade University was ranked 24th University in Nigeria and 11th Private University in the country by the National Universities Commission. Earlier, the university had been ranked among the best 50 universities with quality scientific output in Nigeria by a Turkey based international ranking organisation.

“The various relevant researches being conducted by the university has won her $100,000 grant awarded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the $12,000 research grant awarded by the International Foundation for Science (IFS) and the E31,000 GB Pounds awarded by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) of the United Kingdom, among others. Several other research grants won by the university since inception had been fully utilized.”

The university don maintained that his new vision for the university is to make it one of the best in the world in the next 10 years.

He said: “Elizade University has produced six sets of impactful graduates who are making waves in their respective disciplines. Of the 962 graduates so far produced by the university, 107 of them graduated with First Class honours. Some of these exceptional alumni, who indicated interest in making career in the academic, have been engaged by the university.”

The vice chancellor noted that as part of its efforts at partnering with top institutions in the world for the training of students, the university has signed a good number of Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with some reputable institutions of higher learning across the world, including ORT Braude College of Engineering, Israel, for the enhancement of its engineering programmes.

“By this MoU, interested 300 level students of selected engineering programmes in Elizade University visited the Israeli University for one semester under the Erasmus in engineering programme, to undergo an intensive teaching and practical training in some pre-determined engineering topics.

The programmes, which started before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, was suspended due to the global health crisis. Arrangements are being made to resuscitate the programme and the host of others, which were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic once there is an improvement in the pandemic situation,” Olukayode added.

