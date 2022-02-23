NDDC Board: Niger Delta Group Vows to Dump APC

The Niger Delta Rescue Movement (NDRM) has vowed not to back the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections following the delay of President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate a substantive board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The spokesman of NRDM, Jonathan Okwa, who disclosed this after its meeting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, on Monday, said following the prolonged delay of President Buhari to give the Niger Delta people what is rightfully theirs, in accordance with the law, the NDDC Act, and which guarantees equitable representation of the nine constituent states in administering NDDC, the group would ensure the mobilisation of the people of Niger Delta region to vote against the APC in the 2023 presidential and general elections if the board is not inaugurated.

Recall that President Buhari promised the nation on 24th of June 2021, while receiving the Ijaw National Congress (INC) at the State House in Abuja that the NDDC Board would be inaugurated as soon as the forensic audit report is submitted and accepted.

The President said: ‘‘Based on the mismanagement that had previously bedeviled the NDDC, a forensic audit was set up and the result is expected by the end of July, 2021. I want to assure you that as soon as the forensic audit report is submitted and accepted, the NDDC Board will be inaugurated.”

However, the Forensic audit report has been submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari six months ago since September 2, 2021 prompting the Ijaw National Congress to caution that “any further delay in the inauguration of the NDDC Board is a clear betrayal of trust and display of state insensitivity on Ijaw nation and Niger Delta region.”

NDRM warned that the Presidency should not be swayed by the lies of misguided political appointees from the region who are ill-advising President Buhari because these appointees cannot deliver the Niger Delta region to the APC without the support of the people.

The group cautioned that the misguided advice of certain elements in the government is not in tandem with the legitimate demands of Niger Delta authentic stakeholders who have consistently urged President Muhammadu Buhari to comply with the law setting up NDDC, fulfil his own promise of June 24, 2021, and inaugurate the substantive board to manage the Commission for the benefit of the people of the nine Niger Delta states.

According to Okwa, the group also passed a vote of no confidence on the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio.

The resolution of the meeting read, “That the people of the region (Niger Delta) will not mobilise and support the APC government in the presidential elections if the presidency fails to inaugurate the NDDC board. The Presidency should not be deceived by whatever lies political gladiators from the region will be telling it on how much they can deliver as we no longer have confidence in the leadership of our leaders. The NDRM is therefore as a matter of urgency passing a vote of no confidence on the Honourable Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio for the hatred he has demonstrated towards the people of the Niger Delta region.”

Presently, across the length and breadth of the Niger Delta region there are unending calls, demands and peaceful agitation of youths, men and women, political and traditional leaders and civil society organisations that the inauguration of the board of NDDC will ensure compliance with the NDDC Act, promote and sustain peace, equity and fairness, transparency and accountability, good governance and rapid development and transformation of the Niger Delta Region.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

