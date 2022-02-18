Insecurity: Oyo to Commence Talk with Area Boys, Cult Groups for Peace

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Oyo State Government yesterday stated its determination to engage in talks with all street urchins (area boys) and cult groups in the state to foster peace in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, made the disclosure yesterday after a closed-door meeting with representatives of the militant groups that include Agbekoya, Odua People’s Congress (OPC), Vigilance Group of Nigeria, among others in Ibadan.

He said the state government in collaboration with all the militant groups was determined to proffer peaceful solutions to the unrest between area boys and cult groups, stating that the time to end bloodshed in the state is now.

Olatunbosun added that the meeting was aimed to solve the problem from the root, noting that the state government will work closely with security agencies and leaders of the militant groups to meet with the cult sects and mediate between warring parties in the state.

According to him, “the State Executive Council is aware of the activities of cultists and cult groups in the state. We hope to hold a meeting with them. The Oyo State Government, under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde is determined to put a stop to this clash among cult groups and area boys. To this end, we, in collaboration with all the militant groups in the state, are taking the message of peace to the den of these cultists.

“We will try to convince them to be disarmed and return to their homes peacefully. Afterwards, there will be a clampdown on activities of area boys and cult groups who fail to cooperate with us.”

Olatunbosun, while underlining the help of some of the militant groups, he said the state government would contact members of each cult group, assuring them that things will change because the state governor has shown sincerity in ending the fights among the warring groups.

He then admonished the area boys and rival cult groups to sheath their swords and pursue peace, stressing that after the peace talks, there will be a clampdown on cultists and cult activities in the state.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

