Eleventh West Africa Brands Awards for February 24th

Mary Nnah

Scheduled to hold on February 24th at Sheraton Hotel & Tower Ikeja Lagos, leveraging new brand strategies for success in 2022 will form a major focus of discourse at the eleventh West Africa Brands Excellence Awards hosted by the Institute of Brand Management of Nigeria (IBMN).

The leading West Africa Brands Excellence Awards has the theme, “Leveraging new brand strategies for success in 2022.”

According to the Institute’s Deputy Registrar, Event, Mrs. Ifeoma Emeka, “The West Africa Brand Excellence Award is aimed at identifying, recognising and rewarding companies that apply branding culture and branding management policies, designed to achieve corporate objectives in both profit and non-profit organisation in western countries like Nigeria, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Niger, Mali, Senegal, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Togo, Benin, Liberia, Cameroon, Mauritania, and Upper Volta.”

The award will be conferred on some West African companies, brands, and individuals who made an impact on the lives of West African consumers through their innovations, inventions, and ideas.

Mrs. Emeka said IBMN is a professional membership organisation for Brand Management and Brand experts. Since its inception in 2007, the institute has been at the forefront of developing Brand Management and Brand professionals in the country assisting executives and their organisation to improve their performance and achieve success through knowledge, education, and professional development.

