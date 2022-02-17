INEC Publishes Particulars of Candidates for Ekiti Governorship Election

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published personal particulars of candidates for Ekiti governorship election slated for June 18.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Festus Okoye, disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Abuja titled “Publication of Personal Particulars of Candidates for the Ekiti State Governorship Election.”

Okoye said: “It will be recalled that on June 10, 2021, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) released the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for Ekiti State Governorship election.

“The Timetable and Schedule of Activities provides for the publication of the personal particulars and list of candidates (Form EC9) for the election latest by February 11.”

Accordingly, the statement said that the commission has published the list and personal particulars of the candidates contesting the Ekiti State governorship election in the state and local government offices of INEC in the state, in compliance with section 31(3) of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended), which provides that the commission shall within seven days of the receipt of the personal particulars of the candidates, publish it in the constituency where the candidates intend to contest the election.

“Similarly, as provided for in section 31(4) of the Electoral Act, any person who has reasonable grounds to believe that any information given by any of the candidates in the affidavit accompanying the information or any document submitted by any of the candidates is false may file a suit at the Federal High Court, High Court of a State or the FCT against such a person.”

He enjoined members of the public to engage the electoral process by scrutinising the personal particulars of candidates contesting the Ekiti governorship election and ensure that the sanctity of the electoral process was maintained and the intendment of the Electoral Act realised.

