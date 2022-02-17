First Chronicle Roundtable Holds on Wednesday

The First Chronicle Roundtable organised by 21st Century Media Services, publishers of 21st Century Chronicle, comes up on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 from 10am in Abuja. Theme of the roundtable is ‘Going for Broke: Fighting Insecurity in 2022’.

According to a statement signed by the online newspaper’s Editor-in-Chief, Malam Mahmud Jega, two papers each will be delivered in the morning and afternoon sessions of the roundtable. At the morning session, to be chaired by former Borno State Governor Senator Kashim Shettima, Chief of Defence Staff General Leo Irabor will speak on Armed Forces and The War Against Insecurity in 2022 while Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali Baba will speak on Nigeria Police and the Fight Against Banditry and Kidnapping in 2022.

Dr. Mairo Mandara of Children’s Investment Fund Foundation will discuss the Chief of Defence Staff’s paper while Prof Jideofor Adibe of Nasarawa State University, Keffi, will discuss IGP Usman Baba’s paper. The statement said the afternoon session from 2pm, will be chaired by Mr. Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity. Prof Jibrin Ibrahim of Centre for Democracy and Development [CDD], Abuja will speak on ‘Reducing Tension as Election Year Approaches’.

while veteran newspaper editor and publisher Mr. Dan Agbese of MayFive Media, Lagos, will speak on ‘Media and Peace Building in 2022.’

Prof Mohammed Kuna of INEC will discuss Prof Ibrahim’s paper while Hajia Zainab Okino of Blueprint Newspapers will discuss Mr. Agbese’s paper.

The statement also said the roundtable, the first in a series, is part of 21st Century Chronicle’s contribution to the search for peace and tranquility in Nigeria, describing it as “a necessary condition for socio-economic and political progress.”

It said government and security officials, businessmen, diplomats, civil society groups and the media have all been invited and that invitation to the event is open to all.

