FG Inaugurates Monitoring Team for Execution of Siemens Deal

Emmanuel Addeh

The federal government through the Minister of Power, Mr. Abubakar Aliyu, yesterday inaugurated the Project Management Office (PMO) under the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) to oversee implementation of segments of the Siemens power deal.

Aliyu, who charged the new team to be up and doing in the discharge of their duties, informed the gathering that members were carefully selected based on competence and technical background.

The project was to provide power to Nigerians in three phases of 7,000MW, 11,000MW and 25,000MW under the federal government’s initiative to supply reliable power to the national grid.

The minister who chronicled the progress made so far, said the deal culminated in a signed agreement with the German technology firm, Siemens, under the former German Chancellor, Angela Merkel.

While explaining the composition of the members of the PMO, the minister said that independent experts were selected to be supported by nominees of statutory agencies.

According to him, the team’s competence to run the project had been proven, assuring them of his support as the chairman of the technical and regulatory board of the presidential initiative.

Members of the PPI are: Mustafa Shehu, Head; Paul Nickson, Deputy Head and Geofrey Nwakoye , who is a member. Other members include: Dahiru Isiaku, Olufemi Akinyelure, Rabiu Yusuf , Ekanem Effiong, Idowu Oyebanjo , Dahiru Moyi and Nabila Aguele.

Meanwhile, Aliyu has reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to exploring the renewable energy option provide power for Nigerians.

Speaking in Abuja when the German Deputy Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Martin Huth, visited him, he noted that through collaboration with the G.I.Z, a German organisation, with the Nigerian Energy Support Programme (NESP), over 3,937 settlements, 3244,605 buildings and 60,183km had been mapped nationwide.

“This data, when computed, will provide information for electrification and planning, least cost, electricity access and decision making for would be investors,” he stressed.

He added that six solar mini-grid developed under NESP were providing sustainable electricity to more than 15,000 people as at 2020, and 100,000 addition people would be reached under the second phase of the scheme.

He further informed the meeting that under the Inter-connected Mini-grid Acceleration Scheme (IMAS) of NESP II, rural electrification facilities valued at €9 million would be handed over to the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) this week.

Speaking earlier, Huth restated the German government’s commitment to continue supporting the Ministry of Power. He said the Nigeria-German Hydrogen office was created in Nigeria to support the country to harness the potential in green hydrogen in her energy transition efforts and her export diversification intentions.

