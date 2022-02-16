Court Grants AGF’s Request to Extradite Alleged Fraud Suspect to USA

Wale Igbintade

A Federal High Court in Lagos, yesterday granted the request of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) to extradite one Adedunmola Gbadegesin, to the United States of America (USA), to face fraud-related charges.

Justice Daniel Osiagor, granted the AGF’s request, following arguments on the extradition application filed and argued by Dr. Pius Akutah, a Chief Counsel in the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF). The AGF had approached the court for Adedunmola’s extradition in a suit numbered FHC/L/CS/765/2021.

The application was brought pursuant to extradition Act (Cap. E25) laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

In the application, Adedunmola is to face two-count charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Each of the offences were in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1343 and 1349, with the maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Justice Osiagor after hearing from Dr. Akutah and the Counter Affidavit filed by the Counsel to the alleged fraud suspect held that: “Original request order of Magistrate Court from the United States of America, Original request letter duly signed by the Interpol and the Attorney-General of Nigeria application to release the defendant are all attached.

“I am satisfied that the applicant has been able to establish prima facie case against the respondents which warrant the prayers sought in motion papers to be considered.

“Consequently I hereby ordered that the respondent be remanded in the Interpol custody pending the approval and consent of Attorney-General of the Federation for his extradition to the United States of America.”

The Attorney-General of the Federation had in an affidavit deposed to by Bello Sholadoye, State Counsel, Central Authority Unit, International Cooperation Department, Federal Ministry of Justice, stated that on July 2021, the United States of America made a request for the extradition of Adedunmola Gbadegesin.

Bello stated that by the laws of the USA, the suspect would not be detained or tried in that country for any offence committed before his surrender other than the extradition offence.

He also stated that he was satisfied that the offence in which Adedunmola Gbadegesin was sought for, was not made for the purpose of prosecuting or punishing him on account of his race, religion, nationality or political opinions, adding that the said request was made in good faith and in the interest of justice

