WAEC Releases WASSCE Result for Private Candidates 2021

Funmi Ogundare

West African Examinations Council WAEC), yesterday, announced the release of the results of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates, 2021 second series.

The council is also set to commemorate its 70th anniversary celebration from March 14 to 18, 2022 during its annual council meeting, in Abuja, which will witness an endowment fund lecture to be delivered by the former Commissioner of Education, Edo State, Prof. Ngozi Osarenren.

The Head of National Office (HNO), WAEC, Nigeria, Mr. Patrick Areghan who briefed journalists said out of 52,973 candidates that registered 51,444 candidates sat for the examination.

He said a total of 32,637 candidates representing 63.44 per cent obtained credits and above in a minimum of any five subjects (with or without English Language and/or Mathematics), out of which 15,832 were males and 16,805 were females, representing 48.51 per cent and 51.49 per cent, respectively.

He said 25,008 candidates representing 48.61 per cent obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

According to him, “of this number, 12, 272 i.e. 49.07 per cent were male candidates, while 12,736 i.e. 50.93 per cent were female candidates. The percentage of candidates in this category in the WASSCE for private candidates, 2019 and 2020, that is, those who obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, were 35.99 per cent and 39.82 per cent, respectively. Thus, there is an encouraging 8.79 percent improvement in performance in this regard.”

The results of 3,968 candidates, representing 7.71 per cent of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, Areghan noted, are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice.

“The cases are being investigated and reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate committee of the council for determination in due course. The committee’s final decisions will thereafter, be communicated to the affected candidates.”

Candidates, who sat the examination are now free to check the details of their performance on the council’s results website: www.waecdirect.org. The Result Checker PIN and Serial Number needed by candidates to check their results online are contained on the candidate’s Identity Photo Card used during the conduct of the examination.

