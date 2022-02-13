Head of Sokoto Caliphate Kingmakers, Danbaba Dies Suddenly, Buried in Glory

*President expresses shock, millions mourn

John Shiklam in Kaduna and Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Head of Sokoto kingmakers, the Magajin Garin Sokoto, Alhaji Hassan Danbaba, who died yesterday, has been laid to rest in a glorious ceremony.

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep shock over the death of the kingmaker, who was until his death, the board chairman of the Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority (SRRBDA).

He was a non-exectuive director of Thisday Newspapers Limited and owned several businesses including hotels.

The influential kingmaker, who was the grandson of the late Premier of Northern Region and Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello, reportedly slumped in his hotel in Kaduna yesterday, and died on his way to the hospital.

Danbaba died at the age of 51, barely 22 months after he lost his mother, A’ishatu, the eldest daughter of the late Premier of Northern Region.

His mother died in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) in April 2020.

A source close to the deceased said the late Magajin Garin Sokoto, was in Kaduna to condole with a former National Security Adviser (NSA), General Aliyu Mohammed Gusau (rtd), on the death of his brother.

The source said: “Magajin came to Kaduna on Thursday to condole with General Gusau, on the death of his brother.

“As usual of him, he lodged in his hotel, Stonehedge in Kaduna metropolis.

“Both Gusau and Magajin had prepared to make a joint return trip from Kaduna to Abuja on Saturday. After having his bath at 11 a.m., he dressed up to go and join General Gusau in his house.

“When he was about to leave, he slumped. His aides rallied around him and rushed him to a hospital. But on the way, he gave up the ghost.”

The source added that the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, had ordered the evacuation of Danbaba’s remains to the Government House in Kaduna before he was airlifted to Sokoto, where he was buried according to Islamic rites.

“By virtue of his position as the head of the kingmakers of Sokoto Caliphate, there is a reserved cemetery, Hubbaren Shehu, where royal leaders are usually buried in Sokoto,” the source added.

Until his death, he was one of those behind the Rice Revolution of President Muhammadu Buhari being championed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He played a key role in the last Rice Pyramid fair in Abuja by the RIFAN.

Magajin Garin Sokoto was part of the eminent Nigerians who converged on Lagos last weekend to find solutions to the challenges confronting the country ahead of the 2023 elections.

In a condolence message issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu, in Abuja, President Buhari said: “I am shocked beyond words. The Magajin Gari leaves a void that will be difficult to fill in the Sultanate and our nation.

”He was always full of happiness and warmth. He will be remembered as an envoy of the culture and traditions of the Sultanate.

“My prayers and thoughts are with the family he left behind, the government and people of Sokoto State. May his soul rest in peace.”

Meanwhile, the Senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial district, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, has also expressed grief over the demise of Magajin Garin Sokoto.

In a condolence message issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Hassan Sahabi, the senator described the late Magajin Gari as a distinguished gentleman and respected traditional ruler, who contributed immensely to the development of the Sokoto Caliphate, and the nation.

According to Wamakko, the Sokoto Caliphate has indeed lost a father and a respected leader who lived a life of service to the Caliphate, Nigeria and humanity.

Wamakko, prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and reward his good deeds with Aljannat Firdaus.

He left behind three wives and six children.

