Fresh Group Endorses Osinbajo for Presidency

Adedayo Adejobi

A group, under the auspices of the Yemi Osinbajo Grassroots Solidarity Movement (YO-GSM), has canvassed support for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for the 2023 presidency. This group is among the many that had endorsed him, in recent times, for the highest executive office of the country.

The group led by its National Coordinator, Mr. Torty Watchman Okoro, expressed its support for the VP, while inaugurating executives of its South-west chapter in Lagos.

In his opening remarks, Okoro said, “Today marks the beginning of an era with the berthing and unveiling of Yemi Osinbajo Grassroots Solidarity Movement, Southwest zone”, pointing out that, “This organisation, through unified, concerted, and consistent efforts has been able to register her presence and has coordinators in all the 36 states, including FCT, and in all the 774 Local Government Areas.”

He added: “To this end, my leadership has carefully appointed zonal, states, and local government and ward coordinators, with their women leaders who are well-rooted, with super-influence in the politics of Nigeria.”

Okoro, while giving a testament to Osinbajo’s performance and virtue, noted: “Our Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has continued to impress Nigerians in the discharge of his duties diligently and painstakingly especially as he strategically champions the Social Investment Programmes (SIPs) and other socio-economic interventions of the present administration to reduce poverty through empowerment and human capacity building. He is not only a Pan-Nigerian but a right-thinking Nigerian who understands the peculiarities of our diversities. He is a visionary, creative, innovative, young and purpose-driven leader who will think outside the box in driving the growth and development of every sector of the economy.”

“Let me at this juncture reassure everyone that YO-GSM will not be found wanting or missing in this auspicious, historic movement that is expected to drive the political process that will deliver a ‘New Nigeria.’ We are poised and determined to ensure that YO-GSM massively mobilise overwhelming electorates to cast their votes to our ebullient Vice President as we urge him to come out and contest for the number one seat. We have also mapped our clear strategies that will be deployed to sell the aspiration of Prof. Yemi Osinbajo within our party, All Progressives Congress (APC) nationwide. This, we shall achieve through consistent engagement of the party shareholders and sustained communication within the party faithful at the grassroots,” the group’s national coordinator gave the assurance.

In his inaugural speech, Hon. Bimbo Adunola, South-west Coordinator thanked the national body of YO-GSM for counting him worthy of the task of mobilising and coordinating for the successful outing of 2023 presidency for Prof. Yemi Osinbajo in the Southwest region.

“With my cognate experience in politics that spanned almost three decades, the task is achievable. With all vigour in me and my political connections, the task is a fait accompli,” he said.

Speaking further, Adunola noted, “There is no gainsaying in calling and asking His Excellency, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to run for the Office of the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria. He has the head to wear the cap. With his antecedents and track record in public administration and dispensation of justice, His Excellency is first among equals. Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has distinguished himself as a selfless and compassionate leader, who believes in justice, fairness, and equity to all and sundry. It will be recalled that during the short time as Acting President, he visited the turbulent Niger-Delta area, he equally solicited for peace, and he proffered an accurate and lasting solution to the agitation of the people in that region and relative peace has been restored to that area. He visited the North-West area and he equally sued for peace and religious tolerance in that troubled area which have been ravaged by Boko Haram and killer herdsmen.”

The high point of the occasion was the endorsement of Prof. Yemi Osinbajo as the presidential candidate of the South-west zone of the group.

The South-west coordinator who led other members in the endorsement exercise said, “Prof. Yemi Osinbajo should contest for the number one seat in the forthcoming presidential election come 2023 under the platform of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Our organisation and her teeming supporters cut across the 36 states including FCT and all the 774 local government areas in Nigeria are already mobilising, sensitising eligible voters and the Nigerian youths who are 60 per cent empires to vote him as the next President of our great country Nigeria come 2023.”

