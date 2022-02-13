2023: We will Make Nigerians Happy, Says Tinubu after Visit to Traditional Rulers in Ogun

James Sowole in Abeokuta

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, yesterday said his party would continue to work towards ensuring Nigerians are happy.

He spoke yesterday evening, after visiting three traditional rulers in Ogun State.

Tinubu was at the palaces of the Alake of Egbaland; Sikiru Adetona, Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo,; and the Olu of Ilaro and ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle,.

According to him, he visited the traditional rulers to inform them of his decision to contest the presidency in 2023.

Addressing journalists after the visit, he said Nigerians need to understand that there would be difficult times, but that his focus will be on ensuring that people are happy.

“My message to all Nigerians is that there will always be difficult times and there will be times for joy,” he said.

“We are very navigating Nigeria through a very difficult and windy period. We will survive it. We will be happy. We will hold onto the hope that Nigeria will be united, prosperous and sufficient in benefits for the people. We will make Nigerians happy.”

Speaking at the palace of the Olu of Ilaro, he said Nigeria has what it takes to excel.

“It is important to sow the seed of leadership for the nation. We have what it takes — the land, brains, resources,” he said.

Speaking after his visit to the Alake of Egbaland, the former governor of Lagos also explained why he first informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his decision to run for president.

“I told the president I want to replace you and I don’t want to offend you. I told the president that I want to step into his shoes, but not step on his toes,” he said.

“I told him as the number one citizen, I should start my presidential bid by informing him first, and he told me to inform the whole world, and I have done that.

“I will continue to tell and consult Nigerians and international partners about my presidential ambition.

“I have done crusades to return Nigeria to democratic rule before I started hearing the voices of the people that I should contest for president.

“I have thought about it deeply, but I cannot think about it alone. The people said, this time around, I should run for the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The APC National Leader, who earlier visited the Awujale of Ijebu-Ode, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, said when he told the president of his ambition, Buhari requested him to tell the people (Nigerians).

Tinubu, who is the holder of the tittle “Are Ago of Egbaland, stated that it was the people that asked him to contest for the presidency of the country.

He said, “I contested the Senate at the youngest age ever, I won. I contested for the governorship, I won twice. Before that, I was part of the struggle for return of democracy in Nigeria. We supported several persons for several positions, the Governor, Senate, House of Representatives, House of Assembly, chairmen of councils, councillors and help people in several political positions in the country.

“This time, it is the people that asked me to contest for the presidency of the Nigeria. When they started, I was not there and they had moved to several places.

“I have told the President Muhammadu Buhari that I want to step into his shoes and not his toes. When I told him, he said I should tell the world. That is what I am doing now. I need your prayers for the project.

“I am here to seek the support of Kabiyesi and the people of Egbaland not only to be the candidate of the APC but to win the Presidential election and govern the country.”

