TRICHOMONIASIS AND INFERTILITY (PART 2)

Last week, we started a topic on Trichomoniasis and its effect on fertility. We discussed the risks, signs, symptoms, complications and its effect on fertility. This week, we will be concluding with the diagnosis, prevention, management and treatments.

DIAGNOSIS OF TRICHOMONIASIS

Trichomoniasis can be detected using a variety of laboratory techniques. An individual’s test technique is determined by the test availability. One or more of the following tests may be recommended by the clinician to diagnose trichomoniasis:

• Wet-mount microscopy: Is the most common way to diagnose trichomoniasis in women and anyone who has a vaginal opening. During this test, the clinician will obtain vaginal fluid samples from women and urine samples from males, both of which will be sent to the laboratory. This is done by looking for the Trichomonas vaginalis parasite in a sample of vaginal fluid under a microscope. This type of testing is rapid.

• Cultures: This is diagnosed in a laboratory by growing and detecting the parasite. This test can accurately detect trichomoniasis, however the findings takes about 3 to 7 days to be available. In patients whose infection are resistant to common treatments, cultures can be used to try several treatments in the lab to see which one is the most effective, this process is known as drug susceptibility testing.

If you have trichomoniasis, you need to be tested for other STIs too.

PREVENTION OF TRICHOMONIASIS

• Use of condoms: When having sex, condoms are the greatest approach to avoid STIs. It may lower the chance of infection if used correctly and every time you wish to have sex. To give or develop trichomoniasis, a man does not need to ejaculate (cum), however, make sure the condom is on before the penis touches the vagina, mouth, or anus.

• Monogamous relationship: Monogamy is defined as a relationship in which only one sexual partner is involved. Having intercourse with only one partner can reduce the risk of contracting a STI. Be faithful to each other after you have been tested for STIs. The chance of contracting a STI increases as the number of partners increases.

• Do not douche (washing the vagina with soaps and other chemical products to freshen up): Douching removes some of the bacteria in your vaginal environment that protect you from infection. This could make you more susceptible to STIs.

• Do not abuse alcohol or drugs: Drinking too much drink or using drugs can lead to risky action and put you at risk for sexual assault and STIs.

MANAGEMENT AND TREATMENT OF TRICHOMONIASIS

Trichomoniasis is a common sexually transmitted disease that can be treated successfully. Couples or sexual partners should take the medication as directed and abstain from sex until the infection has cleared up (approximately one week). Trichomoniasis can linger for months or even years without treatment. It does not go away on its own. Trichomoniasis rarely causes long-term problems, but an untreated infection increases your chances of contracting or spreading HIV and AIDS virus.

Trichomoniasis is easily treated with antibiotics as prescribed by your clinician

These antibiotics are usually a pill you swallow in a single dose.

• If you are treated for trichomoniasis, your sex partner(s) needs to be treated too. Do not have sex until you and your sex partner(s) finish taking all of the antibiotics and have no symptoms.

• The antibiotic metronidazole can be used to treat trichomoniasis during any stage of pregnancy. Talk to the clinician about the benefits and risks of taking any medicine during pregnancy.

It is important to keep the following points in mind while undergoing treatment:

• Up to 95% of infected women can be cured with just one dosage of medicine. The drug may need to be taken for 5 to 7 days by both men and women.

• Get trichomoniasis treatment for yourself and sexual partner(s) or the infection will spread.

• For at least one week after taking medications, abstain from all sexual activities to allow the drug kill the infection and the symptoms to subside. Having sex too soon after may lead to reinfection.

• You should see your healthcare provider in three months to ensure you are no longer infected.

• Self-medication should also be avoided, as using incorrect dosages or treatments can result in complications or infections that can cause resistant to treatment.

CONCLUSION

Trichomoniasis is a very common type of STDs caused by a parasite, which can affect both men and women. Patients are encouraged to abstain from sexual activity for at least one week after completing treatment. Trichomoniasis can be present for months without causing any symptoms. It does not always mean that someone is cheating if you or your spouse have symptoms or test positive for it. While it may be tempting to jump to conclusions, try having an open and honest communication regarding your partner’s sexual activity. Patients should also be offered a detailed explanation of their condition, with a focus on the long-term implications for their own and their partner’s health.

